Virat Kohli’s Disastrous ODI Return: Registers 17th Duck, Leaves Rohit Sharma Behind In Unwanted List

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to international cricket started on a disappointing note as he was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI against Australia. With Rohit Sharma departing early, Kohli was expected to anchor the innings alongside newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill but failed to get off the mark.

Kohli Falls Without Scoring Against Mitchell Starc

Kohli faced seven consecutive deliveries without scoring before succumbing to pressure. On the eighth ball, he attempted an aggressive drive off a length delivery from Mitchell Starc, only to offer a diving catch to Cooper Connolly at point. His rash shot left India in early trouble in the opening ODI at Perth Stadium.

Surpasses Rohit in Unwanted ODI Duck List

This innings marked Kohli’s 17th duck in ODI cricket, surpassing Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian players with the most dismissals without scoring. Indian cricket’s unwanted duck list is led by Sachin Tendulkar with 20 ducks, which is understandable given his record 463 ODI matches. Javagal Srinath is second, followed by Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble. With this latest dismissal, Kohli now occupies fourth place, overtaking Rohit Sharma, while Sourav Ganguly rounds out the top five. This unwanted milestone has put Kohli under additional scrutiny, especially given his status as one of India’s most accomplished batters.

Kohli’s ODI Future Under Scrutiny

The poor start in Perth has raised questions about Kohli’s ODI career. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously indicated that both Kohli and Rohit needed to perform in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be considered for future ODI selections.

Management Eyeing Younger Options Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Reports suggest that the Indian team management is leaning toward a younger setup for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli’s failure in the ongoing series against Australia could reinforce management’s thinking, leaving his ODI prospects uncertain despite his legendary status in international cricket.

Eyes on Kohli for Series Redemption

With India’s middle order needing stability, all eyes will be on Kohli in the next ODI to bounce back. His performance in the remaining matches will not only affect the series outcome but also potentially determine his place in India’s plans for the next ODI World Cup. Kohli’s ability to handle pressure and adapt in Australian conditions will be crucial for both his career and the team’s success.