VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli’s Fiery Celebration After RCB Beat MI; Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya’s Dejected Reactions Go Viral - Watch

Virat Kohli’s fiery celebration stole the spotlight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their Wankhede jinx with a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, despite late heroics from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 08:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a dramatic night under the Mumbai lights, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outlasted Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 thriller. For the first time since 2015, RCB emerged victorious at the Wankhede Stadium, ending a 10-year hoodoo in emphatic fashion. Virat Kohli, the heartbeat of Bengaluru, set the tone with a vintage 67 off 42 balls before erupting in a wild, animated celebration as the final wicket fell. His pumped-up roar went viral, encapsulating the relief and ecstasy of a long-awaited triumph.

Kohli and Patidar Lead RCB’s Batting Charge

After losing opener Phil Salt for just 4, RCB’s response was blistering. Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22) and Virat Kohli stitched a rapid 91-run stand, tearing into MI’s pace attack. Kohli, in full flow, brought up his fifty off just 29 balls, smoking Jasprit Bumrah and Vignesh Puthur for stylish sixes.

Though Kohli fell to Hardik Pandya while eyeing a bigger score, Rajat Patidar carried on the onslaught. His 64 off 30 balls was a masterclass in aggressive batting, featuring two monstrous sixes off Pandya in a 23-run over. Jitesh Sharma provided the finishing fireworks with an unbeaten 40* off 19, as RCB posted a daunting 221/5 — their highest total at Wankhede.

Mumbai’s Fightback: Tilak, Hardik Light Up the Chase

MI’s response began on shaky ground. Rohit Sharma (17), Ryan Rickelton (17), and Suryakumar Yadav (28) fell without capitalizing on starts. But then came the turning point — Tilak Varma, who had controversially retired hurt in the previous game, returned with a vengeance.

Tilak hammered 56 off 29 balls, forging a counterattacking 89-run partnership with captain Hardik Pandya, who blazed 42 off just 15 deliveries. From 132 needed off 56, the pair reduced the target to 41 from 18. Suddenly, Wankhede was buzzing with belief.

Krunal Pandya Turns the Game on Its Head

Just when MI looked poised for a heist, Krunal Pandya produced an inspired spell. He first removed Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar off successive balls in the final over, derailing MI’s late charge. With 12 needed off 2, Krunal dismissed the dangerous Naman Dhir to finish with match-winning figures of 4/45.

Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Yash Dayal (2/46) also held their nerve in the death overs, ensuring MI’s fightback ended in heartbreak as they finished at 209/9.

Hardik’s Reaction, Kohli’s Fire: A Match of Emotions

The post-match reactions said it all. While Hardik Pandya looked visibly gutted, Virat Kohli was a picture of passion. His fierce celebration, punching the air and screaming in delight, became an instant viral moment, showing just how much this win meant — not just for the points table, but for RCB’s psyche.

Key Takeaways: IPL 2025 Heats Up

  1. Virat Kohli is back in form with his second fifty of the season, oozing intent and control.
  2. RCB’s batting depth — with Patidar and Jitesh firing — makes them a serious playoff contender.
  3. MI’s bowling woes continue, especially at the death, with no one managing to contain the carnage.
  4. Krunal Pandya’s all-round value shines through once again, this time with the ball in a high-pressure situation.

