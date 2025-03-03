Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Feet-Touching Gesture To Axar Patel Goes Viral During Champions Trophy 2025 - Watch

Virat Kohli has always been a crowd favorite, not just for his match-winning performances but also for his on-field antics that entertain millions. During India’s final Group A clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, Kohli once again showcased his fun-loving side. In a moment that has now gone viral, the Indian batting maestro playfully touched the feet of Axar Patel after the spinner dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at a crucial juncture. The light-hearted exchange, which happened in the 41st over of New Zealand’s chase, left teammates and fans in splits. Axar, clearly taken by surprise, stopped Kohli before sharing a hearty laugh with him.

Axar’s Breakthrough Wicket – The Turning Point

The match was finely poised, with Williamson anchoring the Blackcaps’ innings as they chased a competitive 250-run target. The seasoned New Zealand skipper looked in sublime touch, scoring 81 and appearing set to take the game deep. However, Axar Patel delivered the breakthrough India desperately needed, deceiving Williamson with a sharp delivery that led to an easy stumping for KL Rahul.

As soon as the wicket fell, Kohli, known for his animated celebrations, took a different route this time, bowing down in mock reverence to Axar before attempting to touch his feet. The amusing act immediately caught the attention of social media, with fans flooding platforms with memes and reactions celebrating Kohli’s ever-energetic presence on the field.

Varun Chakravarthy Steals the Show with a Five-Wicket Haul

While the Kohli-Axar moment stole the limelight off the field, India’s real hero with the ball was Varun Chakravarthy. The mystery spinner dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup, returning with outstanding figures of 5 for 42. His variations and accuracy kept the Blackcaps batters guessing, ensuring India’s comfortable 44-run victory.

Kuldeep Yadav also played a pivotal role, picking up two crucial wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each. The combined effort ensured New Zealand was bowled out for 205, falling well short of the target.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel Anchor India’s Innings

Earlier in the match, India’s batting lineup faced early jitters, losing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli with just 30 runs on the board. However, Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) stepped up to stabilize the innings with a crucial 98-run partnership. Hardik Pandya added 45 vital runs, helping India post a competitive 249/9.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the standout bowler, registering an impressive five-wicket haul (5 for 42), ensuring India never really ran away with the game.

India vs. Australia – A High-Stakes Semi-Final Awaits

With this victory, India topped Group A and set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Australia, who finished second in Group B. Steve Smith’s men have been formidable in the tournament, with their batters firing consistently. However, their bowling attack remains a concern, which India will look to exploit.

India, on the other hand, heads into the semis with a well-balanced squad, a strong spin attack, and key players finding form at the right time. With a final spot at stake, this India-Australia showdown promises to be a thrilling encounter between two cricketing powerhouses.