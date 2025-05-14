Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Reaction To Paparazzi’s ‘Cricket Hi Nahi Dekhenge’ Comment Goes Viral – Watch Video

Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from Test cricket sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, but no one expected the drama that unfolded at the Mumbai airport to steal the spotlight. As the former India Test captain returned from a spiritual retreat in Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma, he was mobbed by paparazzi – but it wasn't just the usual flashbulbs and greetings. Instead, it was a mix of heartbreak, humour, and raw emotion from fans in uniform: the photographers.

In a moment that instantly went viral, a visibly emotional paparazzo confronted Kohli, lamenting, “Sir, aapne galat kiya. Ab hum cricket hi nahi dekhenge.” Kohli’s surprised — and slightly amused — expression to the heartfelt remark was caught on video, and fans across social media are now hailing it as the most unexpected viral clip post-retirement. His soft reply, “Jaane do,” added a layer of poignancy, highlighting the emotional connection between Kohli and his admirers.

A Retirement That Left India Speechless

Kohli announced his Test retirement via Instagram on May 12, just days before the selection of India’s squad for the crucial five-match series against England. The timing caught many off-guard, sparking speculation that the decision wasn’t entirely voluntary. With 123 Test matches, 8,195 runs, and 28 centuries to his name, Kohli ends his red-ball career as India’s fourth-highest Test run-scorer. He also boasts the record for India’s most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches.

Despite falling 800 runs short of the 10,000-run milestone, a mark achieved by greats like Kumar Sangakkara, Kohli’s legacy remains untarnished. Fans and critics alike agree that his passion, intensity, and unmatched consistency revolutionized India’s approach to Test cricket.

Watch: Virat’s Viral Airport Moment

Kohli’s airport interaction not only showed the deep emotional impact of his retirement but also humanized the bond between cricketers and fans. One pap even added, “Is baar RCB jeetega,” referring to Kohli’s IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as the couple drove off. The hope that Kohli might still deliver glory in white-ball formats is what many fans are now clinging to.

Anushka Sharma and Kohli’s Spiritual Escape Before the Storm

The couple’s return from Swami Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan came just hours after Kohli’s bombshell post. Known for their spiritual leanings, both Anushka and Virat have often spoken about how connecting with their faith helps them stay grounded. The timing of this retreat, ahead of such a major life decision, speaks volumes about Kohli’s desire for clarity and peace amid mounting pressure.

Fans Furious, Conspiracies Abound

While the internet remains flooded with tributes and viral reels, a section of fans is pointing fingers at the BCCI. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation that both Kohli and Rohit Sharma were allegedly nudged towards retirement to make space for younger players — with Gautam Gambhir’s name popping up in several conspiracy threads. While there’s no official confirmation, the lack of a farewell match has only added to fans' dismay.

Legacy Beyond Numbers: The Kohli Effect

More than just statistics, Virat Kohli's Test career is defined by grit, passion, and a fierce will to win. From unforgettable centuries in Adelaide to iconic overseas series wins, he redefined what it meant to be a modern-day Test cricketer from India. His aggressive leadership style, fitness revolution, and never-back-down attitude inspired an entire generation.

Even in retirement, Kohli remains a content magnet, driving traffic and emotion alike. The viral airport video is proof that his presence — both on and off the field — continues to dominate headlines and hearts.