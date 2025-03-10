Virat Kohli’s Hug Sparks Ravindra Jadeja Retirement Rumors After Champions Trophy Final - Here’s The Truth

Champions Trophy Final: Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role in India's thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium. The all-rounder not only delivered an exceptional bowling performance but also hit the winning runs, securing India’s third Champions Trophy title. However, even before his match-winning moment, a gesture from Virat Kohli in the first innings had already sparked intense speculation about Jadeja’s future in ODI cricket.

Kohli’s Hug Sparks Retirement Rumors

Before the Champions Trophy final, rumors were swirling that this could be the last time Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja played an ODI together. Reports suggested that Rohit Sharma was set to discuss his future with chief selector Ajit Agarkar after the final.

During New Zealand’s innings, a warm and prolonged hug between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after the latter completed his spell ignited speculation that it could be Jadeja’s final ODI appearance. Fans quickly recalled a similar emotional embrace between Kohli and Steve Smith during the semi-final against Australia. The next morning, Smith announced his ODI retirement, adding fuel to the ongoing discussions about Jadeja’s future.

Kohli’s hug also reminded fans of his emotional chat with R Ashwin during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane last year. Shortly after that conversation, Ashwin shocked the cricketing world by retiring from all formats in the middle of the high-profile series.

Jadeja’s All-Round Brilliance in the Final

Despite the swirling rumors, Jadeja was at his absolute best on the field. He bowled 10 overs, conceding just 30 runs, and took the crucial wicket of Tom Latham, putting the brakes on New Zealand’s scoring in the middle overs. His electric fielding also saved valuable runs, especially in the death overs, restricting New Zealand to 251 runs.

When it was India’s turn to chase, Jadeja played a calm and composed role, ensuring he was at the crease to hit the winning runs, a moment that will be etched in India’s cricket history.

Jadeja on Retirement Talks

After the match, Jadeja dismissed all speculation about his retirement, making it clear that he remains focused on contributing to Indian cricket.

"My batting number is such that I'm either a hero or a zero at the end of the game. Luckily, KL and Hardik did well in that partnership, and their runs were game-changing. The wicket wasn’t easy, but winning the Champions Trophy for India is a big achievement. You do regret not being part of winning teams after playing for so many years, but I feel lucky to have been fit and able to perform in two major tournament wins – the 2024 T20 World Cup and now the Champions Trophy."

Jadeja’s words indicate his immense pride in contributing to India’s back-to-back ICC tournament victories, with the team also lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup last year.

No Retirement Announcement Yet

While Kohli’s hug was merely a congratulatory gesture for Jadeja’s brilliant spell, the speculation surrounding the future of India’s senior trio Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja—continues.

Notably, all three legends had retired from T20I cricket immediately after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, making fans wonder whether a similar announcement could follow after this ODI triumph. For now, Jadeja remains an integral part of Indian cricket, and his all-round brilliance continues to make a significant impact on the team’s success.