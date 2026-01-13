Virat Kohli’s ODI Run Continues As Mohammed Kaif Backs Long International Future

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his sensational run in One-Day Internationals, saying the batting great could continue representing Indian cricket team for another five to six years if he remains motivated.

‘Plays ODIs Like a Delhi Local League’

Kaif highlighted Kohli’s relaxed yet dominant approach to the format, comparing his mindset to playing in a Delhi local league. In a post on X, Kaif noted that Kohli looks calm and confident at the crease, enjoys his time in the middle, and combines aggression with patience, traits that continue to set him apart in ODI cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli plays ODIs like he is playing Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with mates, always has a smile on his face. Takes a hard look at bowlers, plays aggressively but shows patience. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for India for the_ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 12, 2026

Kohli’s rich form continued during the first ODI against the New Zealand cricket team in Vadodara, where he scored a fluent 93 off 91 balls. It marked his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs, extending a remarkable streak that has reignited excitement among fans ahead of the remaining matches in the series.

More Freedom, Same Control

While Kohli’s ODI game has always been built on a calculated, low-risk approach, recent outings have shown a more expressive side. He has been striking more boundaries and sixes, taking controlled risks, and batting with a freedom that suggests renewed confidence without compromising consistency.

Following his retirement from Test cricket in May, Kohli returned to the ODI setup during the Australia tour in October, having last featured in the ICC Champions Trophy in March. Early struggles, including two ducks and signs of rustiness, sparked debate over his future in ODIs, especially with limited matches leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

Those doubts were quickly put to rest after a crucial unbeaten 74 in Sydney. Since then, Kohli has amassed 677 runs in seven ODI innings at a staggering average of 135.4, including three centuries and four fifties. His resurgence also featured impressive domestic knocks of 131 and 77 for the Delhi cricket team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his return to the tournament after 15 years.

Climbing the All-Time Run Charts

During the recent ODI against New Zealand, Kohli reached another historic milestone by becoming only the third player to cross 28,000 international runs. He also surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to move into second place on the list of highest run-scorers in international cricket.

In 557 international matches, Kohli has now scored 28,068 runs at an average of 52.66, including 84 centuries. With form, fitness, and hunger firmly on his side, Kaif believes the modern great could comfortably extend his ODI career well beyond the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, continuing to be a pillar of India’s batting line-up.