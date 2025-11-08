Virat Kohli’s RCB On The Market: Big-Name Investors Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai In Talks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending IPL champions and one of the most high-profile teams in the league, are set for a major ownership transition. Global liquor giant Diageo, which currently holds the franchise, has begun the formal process of selling it. This move has created significant buzz across India’s corporate circles, especially among Bengaluru’s business community, given the franchise’s massive sporting, cultural, and commercial presence in the region.

As per a report from The Times of India, two well-known Bengaluru-based billionaires, Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, and Ranjan Pai, the chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), have emerged as strong potential buyers. Discussions indicate that the two may even consider forming a consortium to jointly pursue ownership. The idea of a consortium is being viewed as strategic, as it could help balance financial investment, governance responsibilities, and long-term planning for the team.

Rooted Owners

For RCB, having owners rooted in the city could be a significant advantage. The franchise has one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in the IPL, and having local businessmen at the helm may further strengthen the team’s identity within Karnataka. Analysts believe that local ownership could also enhance the franchise’s relationship with regional sponsors, city-based partners, and fan engagement initiatives.

RCB’s valuation adds further weight to the ongoing discussions. Forbes valued the team at more than 1 billion dollars in 2022, and RCB’s market value is expected to have grown since then, especially after their recent IPL title win. In 2025, global financial advisory firm Houlihan Lokey estimated the combined value of the IPL ecosystem at 18.5 billion dollars, with franchise brand value totaling 3.9 billion dollars. RCB topped the brand valuation list at 269 million dollars, making it one of the strongest sports brands in India.

Reports have also mentioned the possibility of another influential industrialist, Adar Poonawalla, entering the race through a similar consortium model. Currently, Forbes estimates Kamath’s net worth at 2.5 billion dollars and Pai’s at 2.8 billion dollars.

While Diageo has confirmed the initiation of the sale process, details regarding bidders and timelines remain undisclosed.