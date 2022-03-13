Virat Kohli’s reaction to fans chanting AB de Villiers’ name during India vs SL 2nd Test goes VIRAL – WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for entertaining fans with his different antics especially when on the field and he once again displayed it during the Day 1 of the second Test being played between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On Saturday (March 12), Kohli, who was back at his ‘second home' - Bengaluru, having represented the city's Indian Premier League franchise – Royal Challengers Bangalore – since the inception of the tournament in 2008, received love from his fans as they kept chanting his name when he was on the crease.

However, the crowd also showed their love for another RCB legend – AB de Villiers and started chanting the former South Africa batter’s name. But what caught the attention of many was Kohli’s reaction to the chant.

As the fans kept yelling, 'ABD, ABD...' Kohli, who was fielding at slip, responded to the chants by mimicking De Villier’s iconic switch shot. Kohli's reaction sent the crowd into a frenzy and the video of the same was shared on social media by one of the spectators.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, Kohli and former RCB batter de Villiers, who has retired from all forms of cricket, shared great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, RCB announced their new captain – Faf du Plessis and also launched their new jersey for IPL 2022 on Saturday.

Faf takes over from Virat Kohli, who quit RCB captaincy last year and will be hoping to win the first title for the franchise.

Faf has played in 100 matches in IPL, scoring 2935 runs with the highest score of 96. He has 22 fifties and played with a strike rate of 131.08.