Virat Kohli’s Record Vs MI: Can King End RCB’s Wankhede Curse in IPL 2025?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of IPL 2025, all eyes are once again on Virat Kohli, who has often been a thorn in MI’s side. The iconic Wankhede Stadium, where Kohli has scripted several unforgettable IPL knocks, could once again witness a classic chapter in this ongoing rivalry. Kohli’s stats against MI tell a compelling story. In 33 IPL matches (32 innings), he has scored 855 runs at an average of 30.53, including five fifties and a highest of *92. But it's his record at the Wankhede that truly stands out — 334 runs in 11 games at an impressive average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 134.13. With 2 half-centuries, 23 fours and 15 sixes, the venue has often brought out the best in Kohli.

Bumrah Returns, But Can He Turn MI’s Fortunes Around?

Mumbai Indians, reeling from three losses in four matches, find themselves precariously placed early in the season. But the return of Jasprit Bumrah could be the spark they desperately need. Bumrah’s availability instantly strengthens MI’s bowling attack and adds balance to a struggling squad. However, problems still linger — particularly with the top order. Rohit Sharma, who has endured a string of early dismissals since 2023, is set to return after missing the last game due to a knee issue. MI’s opening partnerships have barely survived beyond the second over this season, and the instability has trickled through the middle order.

Key Match-Up: Kohli vs Bumrah – Fire Meets Ice

The stage is set for an iconic duel: Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah. Two of India’s modern greats. Kohli, with his mastery of pacing a chase and his hunger for the big stage, against Bumrah, whose yorkers and change-ups can humble the best. This match-up could very well decide the game’s direction, especially if Kohli gets going early or if Bumrah can trap him within the powerplay.

RCB Eye Wankhede Breakthrough After a Decade

Despite boasting a star-studded line-up, RCB have failed to win at the Wankhede since 2015. However, this 2025 squad arrives in Mumbai with momentum. Having already picked up away wins — including one at Chepauk for the first time since 2008 — RCB seem like a different beast this season. Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone and Kohli himself have all chipped in with fifties. With a well-rounded line-up and Tim David — formerly an MI powerhouse — now donning RCB colours, the script may finally flip in RCB’s favour.

In Focus: Tilak Varma and Tim David – A Tale of Two Journeys

Tilak Varma, who dazzled in India colours, has failed to ignite the IPL stage this season. With a strike rate of just 124.07 at Wankhede, MI’s young hope has lacked fluency and struggled under pressure. His performance will be under the scanner. In contrast, Tim David returns to Wankhede in a new avatar. Once MI’s designated finisher, David has the third-best IPL strike rate at the venue (188.95) since 2022. He’ll relish the opportunity to remind his former franchise what they let go.

Pitch Report and Conditions – Dew Factor Looms Large

Expect a humid evening in Mumbai with temperatures hovering around the low 30s. While Wankhede is known for its batting-friendly track, there have been only four 200-plus scores here since 2024, hinting at better bowling discipline. Captains are likely to chase, with dew a real threat in the second innings. However, teams batting first have still won 4 of the last 8 matches here — suggesting it's far from a toss-dependent result.