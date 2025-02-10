Virat Kohli’s Shocked Reaction To DRS Dismissal Goes Viral During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI - Watch - Watch

Virat Kohli’s form continues to be a growing concern for Team India, and his latest dismissal in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has added fuel to the fire. The Indian batting stalwart, who returned to the playing XI after missing the first match due to a knee injury, managed only five runs before being caught behind off Adil Rashid’s bowling. Initially, the on-field umpire ruled him not out, but England captain Jos Buttler opted for a review. The Decision Review System (DRS) replays showed a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed Kohli’s bat, leading to the third umpire overturning the decision. Kohli’s reaction, however, told a different story. The 36-year-old appeared shocked and visibly frustrated, seemingly unable to comprehend the edge. His bewildered expression quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and analysts debating whether the dismissal was just or if a technical malfunction was at play.

Kohli’s ODI Struggles Continue

Kohli’s lean patch in Test cricket has been a talking point over the past few years, but ODIs have traditionally been his stronghold. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Indian fans and selectors were hoping he would regain his touch in the 50-over format. However, his failure to capitalize on the opportunity in Cuttack has raised concerns. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has openly voiced his worries about Kohli’s form, stressing that his inconsistency could be a major setback for India’s title aspirations. Adding to the intrigue, Kohli’s dismissal against Rashid marked the 10th time the English spinner has dismissed him in international cricket. Rashid has developed a knack for outfoxing Kohli, and this trend is now a cause for concern in the Indian camp. With just one ODI left before the Champions Trophy, the pressure is mounting on Kohli to find his rhythm and silence his critics.

Rohit Sharma’s Masterclass Guides India to Victory

While Kohli faltered, Rohit Sharma delivered a performance to remember. The Indian captain, who had been under scrutiny for his own dip in form, played a sensational knock, scoring his 32nd ODI century. His innings of 119 runs off 90 balls, which included 12 fours and seven sixes, set the foundation for India’s successful chase of 305 runs. Rohit’s aggressive approach put the England bowlers on the backfoot, and his partnership with Shubman Gill laid the groundwork for the victory. Contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel ensured India got over the line with four wickets in hand.

Champions Trophy Preparations: Kohli’s Form a Key Factor

With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 20, India’s team management faces a tough decision regarding Kohli’s role in the playing XI. While his experience and past credentials make him a vital cog in India’s middle order, his recent struggles raise questions about his ability to anchor the innings. The final ODI of the series against England now takes on added significance, as it presents a final opportunity for Kohli to get back among the runs. If he fails again, selectors might have to consider alternative options heading into the marquee tournament.