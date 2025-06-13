Virat Kohli’s Sister Bhawna Shares Cryptic Post After RCB’s IPL 2025 Win, Sparks Speculation About Family Bond

After years of heartbreak and near misses, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, scripting a fairy-tale finish that captivated the nation. Kohli, one of the greatest batters in modern cricket, celebrated this emotional triumph with his family, including wife Anushka Sharma and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. The victory parade at Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium was a celebration of hope, loyalty, and perseverance. However, amid the euphoria, a tragic stampede during the celebrations claimed 11 lives and injured over 30, casting a shadow over RCB’s moment of glory.

Bhawna Kohli’s Posts Spark Online Buzz

Just days after the celebrations, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to Instagram with two cryptic posts that quickly went viral. One of them read:

"Sometimes, people expect your presence in moments they never truly made space for you. It's not absence – they just never saw you as part of the journey. #GentleTruths #FakeFaces"

Another message followed:

"Be bold enough to stand for others but also wise enough to be enough for your own self. No need to seek validation or support from anyone. Be enough, be you."

These posts, laced with introspection and veiled emotion, sent social media into a frenzy, prompting fans to question whether everything was well within the Kohli family.

Trolls Target Bhawna – Her Graceful Response Wins Hearts

Amid the online chatter, a troll questioned Bhawna’s bond with her brother and Anushka Sharma, sarcastically pointing out her absence in public acknowledgements.

Her reply, however, was both dignified and disarming:

"May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways... Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you."

This moment resonated with many fans, reinforcing Bhawna's image as someone grounded, respectful, and mature, irrespective of the noise around her.

The Bigger Picture: Kohli’s Test Retirement Raises Eyebrows

Adding to the intrigue is the timing of Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, which was announced midway through IPL 2025. With the five-match Test series against England on the horizon, Kohli’s sudden exit has left fans and cricketing greats divided.

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, expressed disappointment over how Kohli’s retirement was handled. In a video posted by SonyLiv, he said:

"When you go, that's when people realise how big a player he was... I think it could have been handled better, there should have been more communication."

Shastri even suggested that Kohli should’ve been reinstated as India’s Test captain after the 1-3 loss to Australia earlier this year, calling him a once-in-a-generation leader.

Shubman Gill: The New Era Begins

With Rohit Sharma also stepping away from Tests, the reins of India’s red-ball future now lie with Shubman Gill, who has been appointed captain for the England series starting June 20, 2025. As the Kohli era draws to a close, fans find themselves at a crossroads—celebrating a long-awaited IPL win while grappling with the end of a storied Test career.

A Family in the Spotlight, Again

Despite the speculation, it’s clear that the Kohli family's bond remains strong, even if not always on public display. Bhawna’s heartfelt post following the IPL final, which mentioned her late father, offered a rare glimpse into their private celebration:

"This win is everybody’s personal win... You, my little Veeru, are god’s chosen one who brings so much joy and inspiration."