Virat Kohli’s Spiritual Journey: How Anushka Sharma Inspired His Path After Test Retirement

Virat Kohli's surprise retirement from Test cricket in May 2025 sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. But what followed left fans equally intrigued — a serene visit to a Vrindavan ashram with wife Anushka Sharma, seeking blessings from spiritual guru Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. While it seemed sudden to the public, astro-numerologist Prashant Kapoor believes this spiritual journey has been years in the making, nurtured quietly by the love and influence of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma: The Spiritual Anchor Behind Kohli

In a detailed conversation with TOI, Kapoor revealed that it was Anushka's deep spiritual foundation that gradually drew Kohli towards introspection and devotion. Their relationship, based on emotional depth and unwavering mutual respect, served as the perfect ground for spiritual growth.

“Love, when genuine and respectful, transforms people,” Kapoor said. “Virat is deeply in love with Anushka, and he trusts her implicitly. That trust has guided his transformation.”

Anushka, who has always embraced mindfulness and spirituality, has reportedly been a calm yet powerful force in Kohli’s life, encouraging a balanced lifestyle that goes beyond cricket and into the realm of inner peace.

Beyond the Aggression: A Softer, Spiritual Kohli Emerges

Once known for his aggression, intensity, and little inclination towards religious practices, Kohli’s persona has evolved dramatically. His spiritual leanings became public post-pandemic, as he began attending bhajan events and making repeated visits to revered spiritual sites like Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram and the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

Following his Test retirement on May 12, 2025, Kohli and Anushka's immediate journey to Vrindavan wasn’t just a spiritual retreat—it was a reaffirmation of their way of life. This marked his third visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram, highlighting how deeply ingrained spirituality has become in his personal journey.

Love as a Catalyst: How Relationships Can Drive Inner Change

Kapoor’s astrological insights underscore a profound idea—that emotional bonds, especially those grounded in respect, often lead to transformative spiritual awakenings. Kohli’s faith in Anushka has opened him up to ideas and practices he once avoided. This isn’t blind belief, Kapoor clarifies, but trust built on years of emotional connection and support.

“Spirituality flourishes where there’s trust,” Kapoor noted. “And Virat’s devotion to Anushka is at the heart of his personal growth.”

Kohli’s Spiritual Visits: Not Coincidence, But Commitment

The places Kohli has chosen to visit speak volumes about his changing outlook. Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram is frequented by seekers of inner peace, while the Kaal Bhairav temple is known for its intense spiritual energy. These aren’t casual stops but meaningful choices that reflect his evolving belief system.

Premanand Maharaj himself once praised Anushka Sharma for being Virat’s spiritual guide, noting her grounding influence and soulful presence. It’s a testament to the powerful synergy between love, belief, and transformation.

A New Legacy: More Than Just Cricket

While Kohli’s cricketing legacy remains unmatched—with records and accolades that span over a decade—his personal transformation adds a deeper, more human dimension to his public image. Together with Anushka, he’s charting a course that merges celebrity life with spiritual depth—rare in a world driven by fame and performance.

Their children, Vamika and Akaay, are being raised away from the media glare, reflective of the couple’s conscious efforts to keep their family rooted and spiritually centered.