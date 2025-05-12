Virat Kohli’s Toughest Knock: How An 18-Year-Old Virat Played Crucial Ranji Trophy Innings Just Hours After Father’s Death

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most iconic batters, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, 2025. The 36-year-old leaves behind a glorious legacy in red-ball cricket, just as India prepares for a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Kohli’s decision marks a seismic shift in Indian cricket, closing a chapter that has seen moments of brilliance, grit, and passion.

The Knock That Defined a Career: Kohli’s Emotional Ranji Trophy Innings

A Teenager's Grit Amid Personal Tragedy

Long before becoming a global superstar, an 18-year-old Virat Kohli gave the cricketing world its first glimpse of his unmatched mental strength. During a Ranji Trophy match in December 2006 between Delhi and Karnataka at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Kohli faced one of the darkest days of his life—his father, Prem Kohli, passed away due to a heart attack on the morning of December 19.

Choosing the Game Over Grief

Kohli was unbeaten on 40 overnight. Despite his devastating personal loss, he made the courageous decision to return to the field the next morning, prioritizing his team’s difficult situation over mourning. Displaying focus and resilience far beyond his years, the young Kohli played an emotional knock of 90 runs, helping Delhi avoid collapse against a potent Karnataka bowling attack.

Legacy of Mental Toughness Begins

That innings not only saved Delhi but also became a defining chapter in Kohli's career. His teammates, coaches, and even opponents were moved by the youngster's bravery and dedication. After his knock, Kohli quietly left the ground to attend his father's funeral. It was a moment that revealed the mental toughness, passion, and sense of duty that would go on to define Kohli’s career at the highest level.

A Career Built on Emotion and Discipline

From that unforgettable Ranji innings to leading India to historic Test wins overseas, Kohli’s career has been shaped by passion, intensity, and discipline. As he walks away from Test cricket, fans will remember not just the records, but the heart, resilience, and emotion he brought to the game.

Legendary Career in Numbers

Over his 123-Test career spanning 210 innings, Kohli scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He struck 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with a highest score of 254*—a record that stands among India’s best. His contributions as captain were equally noteworthy, with over 5800 runs scored in 113 innings while leading the team.