India vs England

Virat Kohli’s trumpet celebration at Oval divides internet as Wasim Jaffer gives befitting reply to foreign media outlet for calling it ‘classless’

On the final day of the Oval Test, Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the popular England fan club, Barmy Army, with his trumpet celebration when Jasprit Bumrah castled Ollie Pope to pick up his 100th Test wicket.

Virat Kohli’s trumpet celebration at Oval divides internet as Wasim Jaffer gives befitting reply to foreign media outlet for calling it ‘classless’
India skipper Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration (Source: Twitter)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his animated behavior and passionate celebrations on the field and same was the case on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England, which India handsomely won by 157 runs to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Monday (September 6).

Interestingly, on the final day of the Oval Test, Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the popular England fan club, Barmy Army, with his trumpet celebration when Jasprit Bumrah castled Ollie Pope to pick up his 100th Test wicket and reduce England to 146 for 4 in their chase of 368.

Notably, Barmy Army gave the Indian skipper a musical farewell when he was dismissed in Headingley, and Kohli, who has a sharp memory, took note of that and returned the favour at The Oval as he used his hands to make the shape of a trumpet and then pointed at the Barmy Army while pretending to play it at them.

Meanwhile, Kohli's trumpet celebration soon went viral on social media and it divided the internet as some English journalists and plaudits called the 32-year-old batsman 'classless' and termed his celebration 'over the top', while numerous fans defended the India captain for his act. Also, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer gave a befitting reply to critics and called Kohli ‘courageous’ for his viral celebration.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

Meanwhile, with the win at the Oval, India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series and now the visitors will aim to clinch the series when they take on England in the fifth and final Test, which is scheduled to begin from September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Tags:
India vs EnglandVirat KohliOval Test
