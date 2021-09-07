Virat Kohli’s trumpet celebration at Oval divides internet as Wasim Jaffer gives befitting reply to foreign media outlet for calling it ‘classless’

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his animated behavior and passionate celebrations on the field and same was the case on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England, which India handsomely won by 157 runs to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Monday (September 6).

Interestingly, on the final day of the Oval Test, Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the popular England fan club, Barmy Army, with his trumpet celebration when Jasprit Bumrah castled Ollie Pope to pick up his 100th Test wicket and reduce England to 146 for 4 in their chase of 368.

Notably, Barmy Army gave the Indian skipper a musical farewell when he was dismissed in Headingley, and Kohli, who has a sharp memory, took note of that and returned the favour at The Oval as he used his hands to make the shape of a trumpet and then pointed at the Barmy Army while pretending to play it at them.

Meanwhile, Kohli's trumpet celebration soon went viral on social media and it divided the internet as some English journalists and plaudits called the 32-year-old batsman 'classless' and termed his celebration 'over the top', while numerous fans defended the India captain for his act. Also, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer gave a befitting reply to critics and called Kohli ‘courageous’ for his viral celebration.

Here are some of the reactions:

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win.

Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/LivwgPcUtv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

Yea it doesn’t look good for him! No need — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 6, 2021

And these hypocrites are going to lecture us. Kohli is the one that makes test cricket single handedly exciting . — Keerti Ojha (@a357d6447e6642e) September 7, 2021

Then what do u call to all the cork throwing by the English crowd at Indian players. English crowd has been unnecessary trolling him everytime by showing DRS signs and others. He is a man who is open. He does not pretend to be too good like others. He is actually good at heart — Krihan (@Sanhin5) September 7, 2021

How about renaming Fox Cricket to ‘Snake Cricket’ ? — Subham Agarwal (@am_subh47) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, with the win at the Oval, India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series and now the visitors will aim to clinch the series when they take on England in the fifth and final Test, which is scheduled to begin from September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester.