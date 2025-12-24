Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Return: How To Watch Andhra vs Delhi Live Streaming Today?

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket has turned a routine Vijay Hazare Trophy group match into a national talking point. The Andhra vs Delhi Group D clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru has suddenly become must-watch viewing, even without spectators in the stands. With fans unable to witness Kohli live at the venue, all eyes are firmly on live streaming updates and digital coverage of this high-profile List A encounter.

Why is Virat Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy such a big moment?

Kohli is featuring in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match after more than 5,800 days, a staggering gap that underlines the rarity of this occasion. The last time he played this tournament, he was a young batter with just two ODI centuries. Today, he returns as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, with over 50 ODI hundreds to his name. His presence alone has elevated Andhra vs Delhi into one of the most searched domestic cricket matches of the season.

When and where is the Andhra vs Delhi match being played today?

The Andhra vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy match is scheduled for today at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. The game begins at 9:00 AM IST, which is 3:30 AM GMT. Although there was initial excitement about the match possibly being hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it has been confirmed that the contest will take place at the Centre of Excellence, away from the city’s main cricket hub.

Will Virat Kohli play in front of empty stands in Bengaluru?

Yes, the match will be played behind closed doors. Due to crowd management concerns following recent incidents in Bengaluru, authorities have opted for an empty-stands scenario. While this decision disappointed fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Kohli live, it has simultaneously boosted online interest, with searches around “Virat Kohli live streaming today” surging sharply.

How can fans watch Andhra vs Delhi live streaming with Virat Kohli in action?

This is the biggest question dominating search trends today. Despite JioStar being the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season, the Andhra vs Delhi match will not be telecast live on television. Additionally, there will be no live streaming available on JioStar for this fixture. Fans can follow the match through live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and highlights on official BCCI platforms and leading cricket websites.

Why is there no live telecast or live streaming of this Kohli match?

Domestic cricket broadcasting in India remains selective, with only a handful of matches receiving full live coverage. Even with Kohli’s return generating massive buzz, this particular Group D game has not been picked up for live telecast or streaming. As a result, digital scorecards and text commentary remain the primary way for fans to track Kohli’s performance today.

Who else makes this Andhra vs Delhi match worth following live?

Beyond Kohli, Delhi’s squad features Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, adding further star power. For youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya, and Prince Yadav, sharing the dressing room with Kohli and Pant is a priceless learning opportunity. Andhra’s bowlers, meanwhile, have a golden chance to make headlines by dismissing one of world cricket’s biggest icons.

What does Virat Kohli’s presence mean for Vijay Hazare Trophy viewership?

Kohli’s comeback underlines how star power can reignite interest in domestic cricket. Even without live streaming, the Andhra vs Delhi match is trending across platforms, proving that Kohli remains cricket’s Pied Piper. His return has ensured that a domestic List A game commands national attention, reaffirming the growing relevance of India’s domestic tournaments.