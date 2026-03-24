Virat Kohli’s viral six-pack moment steals the show as RCB stars fire in IPL 2026 warm-up

Virat Kohli’s blistering 12-ball 29 was not the only talking point from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 warm-up. A viral photo of Kohli casually flexing his six-pack abs during training has taken over social media, reinforcing one clear message ahead of the season opener vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, he looks locked in, physically sharp, and mentally enjoying his cricket again.

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Kohli’s form + fitness = early warning for rivals

RCB’s intra-squad practice game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium delivered exactly what the defending champions would have wanted, explosive batting, rhythm across the lineup, and a confident Kohli.

Virat Kohli: 29 (12 balls), strike rate 241

Jitesh Sharma: 81 (37 balls), strike rate 218+

Tim David: 36 (14 balls)

Venkatesh Iyer: 30 (16 balls)

Kohli’s numbers stand out not just for the runs, but the intent. A strike rate above 240 in pre-season signals a tactical shift, he is not just anchoring anymore, he is accelerating.

The viral gym-toned image adds another layer. At 37, Kohli’s conditioning continues to set the benchmark in Indian cricket. For RCB, that matters as much as his runs.

Why this viral photo matters before IPL 2026

This is not just about aesthetics or social media buzz. Kohli’s physical peak has historically aligned with his best IPL seasons.

In IPL 2025, he scored 657 runs at 54.75, leading RCB to their maiden title

His fitness levels allow him to maintain intensity across a long tournament

It directly impacts his running between wickets, a key differentiator in T20s

From a team perspective, a fully fit Kohli ensures stability at the top while allowing aggressive players like Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma to play freely.

RCB’s batting depth looks dangerous

Beyond Kohli, RCB’s warm-up revealed a well-rounded batting unit.

Jitesh Sharma’s 81 underlined his importance as a finisher who can also bat earlier if needed. Tim David continues to be a high-impact hitter, while Venkatesh Iyer adds flexibility, he can float across positions depending on match situations.

Krunal Pandya, who led one of the sides, highlighted the overall batting confidence and also praised the bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar and emerging names like Abhinandan Singh.

This balance is critical. RCB’s 2025 title win was built on collective contributions, not just individual brilliance.

Kohli shuts down bizarre IPL 2026 rumour

Amid the on-field positives, Kohli also addressed a viral off-field claim. Reports suggested he had requested a chartered flight to travel between India and London during the IPL.

Kohli responded with laughing emojis on Instagram, effectively dismissing the rumour.

The timing is important. With IPL hype building, misinformation tends to spike. Kohli’s quick response ensured the focus stayed on cricket.

Can RCB defend their IPL title?

RCB enter IPL 2026 as defending champions, a position unfamiliar for a franchise that waited 18 years for its first trophy.