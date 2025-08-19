Virat Kohli’s Viral Training Photo in London Fuels 2027 World Cup Hopes Ahead of Australia ODIs

Virat Kohli has once again set the cricketing world buzzing. A picture of the former India captain training in London — nearly two months before his expected return to international cricket — has gone viral, leaving fans both stunned and inspired. The timing of the photo, surfacing exactly 17 years after his international debut, has only amplified the narrative: is King Kohli preparing for one last long run in ODI cricket?

VIRAT KOHLI IN A PRACTICE SESSION IN LONDON. pic.twitter.com/MvSlgU8AgO August 18, 2025

Kohli in Training Mode Despite Break

The 36-year-old batting maestro, who retired from Tests earlier this year and bid farewell to T20Is after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, is now exclusively focused on ODIs. Despite his next scheduled assignment being the India vs Australia ODI series starting October 19, 2025, Kohli has already begun training.

In the viral picture, Kohli is seen in full training gear inside a net facility in London, with a fan lucky enough to grab a selfie with him. The image immediately caught fire on social media, sparking speculation over his future in the format.

Fan Reactions: “2027 World Cup Is On!”

For fans, this wasn’t just another training snapshot. The photo carried symbolism. It arrived 17 years to the day since Kohli’s international debut in 2008, reminding everyone of his relentless pursuit of excellence. Social media erupted with reactions:

“The 2027 World Cup is on!” one user declared.

“My man is alive and practicing too!” another celebrated.

“He is practicing and the ODI series with Australia doesn’t start till October. We are back!” wrote a third.

Such passionate responses reflect how deeply Kohli’s career trajectory is intertwined with India’s cricketing hopes.

Kohli vs Tendulkar: The Chase Continues

Even as retirement talks swirl, numbers tell a different story. Having recently crossed 14,000 ODI runs, Kohli is still within sight of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time tally of 18,426 runs. While a gap of just over 4,000 runs looks steep, Kohli’s superior batting average keeps the debate alive. If fitness and motivation remain, his chances of challenging the Little Master’s record cannot be dismissed.

The possibility of Kohli extending his career till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe is now a hot topic. His evident commitment to early preparation only strengthens the belief among fans that the “Chasemaster” still has unfinished business in ODIs.

A Winner’s High: IPL Glory with RCB

Kohli enters this phase of his career on the back of a monumental achievement. In May, he guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait. For a player long criticized for not winning major trophies with his franchise, the triumph served as poetic justice and reaffirmed his enduring hunger for success.

The win has seemingly reignited Kohli’s competitive fire, making his proactive training regime in London less surprising. After all, his career has been defined not just by talent, but by an unmatched work ethic.

India’s ODI Future and Kohli’s Role

India’s ODI setup has seen the emergence of Shubman Gill as a potential long-term leader, alongside other young stars preparing for the next cycle. However, Kohli’s experience and consistency remain invaluable, especially in high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup.

With the Australia ODIs in October serving as a key preparation phase ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the management will be keen on Kohli’s presence — both as a batter and as a mentor figure in the dressing room.