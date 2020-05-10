Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead cricket fraternity's wishes on Mother's Day 2020

On the occassion of Mother's Day 2020, the social media is flooded with heartfelt wishes and adorable posts dedicated to their moms who stood like a rock besides their kids with each passing day.

Just like the entire world, Indian cricketers too took to their official social media accounts in order express their love for their mothers on this special day.

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,all posted adorable wishes for their mothers.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kohli posted two throwback pictures of him with his mother Saroj Kohli and captioned the post with a simple,"Happy mother's day" message.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, shared a childhood photo of him with his mother and decribed her as AAI i.e Always Amazing and Irreplaceable.

"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai," the master blaster captioned the post.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also posted an adorable picture of him with his mother and his bestfriend, Shabnam Singh on the Mother's Day 2020.

"When u get up in the morning on Mother’s Day and instead of sitting on your toilet seat you sit on her lap and she loves that (emoji for fart) of yours! Love you mommy, my best friend my pillar of strength. wishing all of you a very happy Mother’s Day!," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

Extending his warm wishes to his mother, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag too took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi. Every day is #MothersDay."

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

Let us take a look at some other wishes:

“चलती फिरती हुई आँखों से अज़ान देखी है,

मैंने जन्नत तो नहीं देखी, माँ देखी है” Mothers are God’s very own manifestation on earth #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/kYSjZRsV26 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 10, 2020

No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/2tiforrKrQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 10, 2020

Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Zyz1FHWs1S — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 10, 2020

Every year on the second Sunday of May, the world celebrates Mother's Day in a bid to cherish and thank all the mothers for their thankless service towards their families.

Here's wishing a happy Mother's Day to all our readers and especially to supermoms out there!