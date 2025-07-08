Virat Kohli Says Only India vs Pakistan or World Cup Final Matches Rival Wimbledon’s Centre Court Pressure

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, was in attendance at Wimbledon on Monday, July 7, to witness tennis legend Novak Djokovic stage a stunning comeback against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Djokovic’s win at Centre Court helped him advance to the quarterfinals, adding to the electric atmosphere of the prestigious tournament.

'Centre Court Feels More Intimidating Than Lord’s'

During his visit, Kohli spoke about the experience of watching live tennis and was asked to compare the pressure of playing in iconic cricket stadiums like Lord’s to that of Centre Court. To the surprise of many, Kohli said that he found Centre Court more intimidating.

“There are some amazing stadiums around the world where you play cricket. Yes, there's pressure because of the number of people in the stadium. But I’d say it’s not as intimidating as Centre Court,” said Kohli.

He explained that the close proximity of the fans at Wimbledon creates a different kind of pressure for players, compared to cricket stadiums where the crowd is typically farther from the action. “When we’re batting, the fans are quite far away… You don’t hear the comments or cheers as clearly. But in tennis, it’s right there. It’s personal,” he added.

'Tennis Players Handle More Immediate Pressure'

Kohli praised tennis players for the unique intensity they face in every match. He said that every point in tennis is a potential turning point, unlike cricket, where the game provides more buffer.

“In tennis, everything is on the line every single point. The game can change instantly. The pressure these players must be feeling—what you’ve experienced yourself on Centre Court—must be immense,” said Kohli, acknowledging the psychological demands of the sport.

India vs Pakistan or a World Cup Final Is Comparable

When asked if cricket ever offers similar pressure, Kohli said the only moments that come close are high-stakes World Cup matches especially clashes with Pakistan.

“The experience can be similar in terms of nerves, but the intimidation factor? I’d say that’s only replicated in cricket during peak moments like an India vs Pakistan World Cup game, or a World Cup semi-final or final where your legs are actually shaking because of the pressure,” he revealed.

Massive Respect for Tennis Stars

Kohli expressed deep admiration for tennis professionals, lauding their physical and mental endurance over a grueling season.

“I’ve got huge respect for tennis players. Their ability to maintain composure, their mental strength, their level of fitness across such a long and intense season... it’s truly remarkable,” he said.