Virat Kohli says THIS after missing All-Stars football match featuring MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer

India cricket icon MS Dhoni was recently pictured playing football along with other stars, which included Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and popular Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Virat Kohli, who himself is an avid follower of the sport missed the action, as the 32-year-old is busy gearing up for his national duties in England.

However, the Indian skipper was quick to react and dropped a comment on the pictures posted by Shreyas on Instagram. "Count me in next time" wrote Kohli, while Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar said: "Nice Gary".

Meanwhile, earlier this week pictures of Ranveer hugging Dhoni went viral on social media. In the friendly match, the Bollywood actor was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the former Team India skipper.

Kohli-led India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, which is all set to start from August 4 in Nottingham. The final match of the series will be played between September 10-14 in Manchester, following which the Indian unit will be seen in an action packed IPL 2021, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Joe Root and his boys had traveled to India for a four-match series, which they lost 1-3.