Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 16,000 Runs Across Formats In Asia

India’s star batter Virat Kohli created history as he became the fastest player to score 16,000 runs across formats in Asia during the 3rd ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. The former India skipper also became the second Indian batter to reach the 16,000 runs milestone in Asia.

While taking part in the 3rd ODI between India and England, Kohli hit his 73rd ODI fifty, regaining his form after a chain of low scores in Test cricket. Kohli ended up making 52 runs off 55 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.

On the back of his fifty, Kohli now has scored 16025 runs to his name in Asia across formats. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who made 16000 international runs in 353 innings in Asia. Kohli also came out as the first Indian and sixth batter overall to make 4,000 runs in international cricket against England. The 36-year-old batter reached the feat in his 87th match against England across all formats. He has made eight centuries and 23 fifties against England, with an average of 41.23.

Batters With Most International Runs Against England

Don Bradman (AUS) - 5028 in 63 innings.

Allan Border (AUS) - 4850 in 124 innings

Steve Smith (AUS) - 4815 in 114 innings

Vivian Richards (WI) - 4488 in 84 innings

Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 4141 in 99 innings.

Virat Kohli (IND) - 4001 in 109 innings*

Fastest Batters to score 16000 runs in Asia

340 innings - Virat Kohli*

353 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

360 innings - Kumar. Sangakkara

401 innings - Mahela. Jayawardene

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.