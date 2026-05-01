Virat Kohli scripts history duirng GT vs RCB becomes first player in the world to...

During the April 30, 2026, Indian Premier League match against the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli attained a unique landmark. The batting icon officially entered the history books as the inaugural player to accumulate over 8,000 IPL runs exclusively on Indian soil.

Breaking the 8,000 Run Barrier in India

Entering the game needing 12 runs to reach this specific milestone, Kohli achieved the feat with a boundary against Kagiso Rabada during the third delivery of the second over. His encounter with the South African fast bowler was intense; Kohli demonstrated his authority by striking five consecutive fours in a single over. While Rabada eventually dismissed him in the fourth over, Kohli's rapid contribution of 28 runs from 13 balls included one six and five fours.

ALSO READ - Sanju Samson all set to be rewarded for T20 WC 2026 heroics; star player's ODI spot in danger for WC 2027: Report

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Comparative Statistics in India

This performance elevated Kohli’s total IPL runs within India to 8,016, placing him significantly ahead of other top run-scorers in the country. Following him in the domestic rankings are:

Rohit Sharma: 6,274 runs in 237 matches for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.

Shikhar Dhawan: 5,819 runs in 187 matches prior to his retirement.

Global Legacy and Career Totals

On April 27, shortly before this game, Kohli had already become the first cricketer to surpass 9,000 total runs in the history of the IPL. His career spans various international venues, including 16 appearances in South Africa and 28 in the United Arab Emirates. His statistics outside of India include:

South Africa (2009): 246 runs across 13 innings.

United Arab Emirates: 778 runs across 28 innings.

Match Overview

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets, but the match will be remembered more for Virat Kohli's historic achievement than the result itself. Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to accumulate over 8,000 runs on Indian soil, reaching the milestone with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada in the second over. His innings of 28 off just 13 balls studded with five fours and a six — was characteristically aggressive before he was caught off Rabada in the fourth over.

RCB managed 155 all out in 19.2 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal's 40 off 24 providing the most substance lower down. Mohd Arshad Khan was GT's standout bowler with 3 wickets, while Rashid Khan was the most economical, conceding just 19 runs in four overs.

GT's chase was built on a blazing start from Shubman Gill (43 off 18) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19), who together reduced the contest to a formality inside six overs. Despite a mid-innings wobble that saw GT slip to 6 wickets down, Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten 27 guided them home with 25 balls to spare.