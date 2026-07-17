/Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Kumar Sangakkara’s legendary All-Time World Record in Cardiff

Modern batting icon Virat Kohli carved his name deeper into cricket history during Thursday's bilateral fixture against England. The legendary Indian top-order batsman officially surpassed the long-standing world record previously held by Sri Lankan maestro Kumar Sangakkara for accumulating the highest aggregate of runs in One Day International fixtures contested directly at the home stadiums of opposition nations.
Heading into the second ODI encounter hosted at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the 37-year-old national stalwart required a personal contribution of 46 runs to eclipse Sangakkara’s lifetime benchmark of 5,518 runs and assume the apex position on the all-time global leaderboard. Kohli reached this historic statistical milestone on the fourth delivery of the 24th over during the first innings of the match, driving the ball securely to claim his 46th run of the day.
Statistical Superlatives in Hostility
While the former Sri Lankan skipper generated his 5,518-run aggregate across a span of 149 ODIs contested on rival territory, Kohli shattered the record in far fewer appearances, securing the top spot in merely his 126th away match. The premier batsman eventually completed a brilliant, fluent innings of 65 runs from 66 deliveries, a performance punctuated by eight boundaries.
Following this latest milestone, Kohli's broader away record, encompassing both direct opposition venues and neutral locations, stands at an impressive 7,981 runs over 183 fixtures.
The global ranking for top run-scorers in true away ODIs highlights Kohli's remarkable efficiency:
Virat Kohli (India): 5,519 runs in 126 matches (Average: 53.65)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 5,518 runs in 149 matches (Average: 43.10)
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 5,090 runs in 132 matches (Average: 45.04)
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 5,065 runs in 147 matches (Average: 37.24)
MS Dhoni (India): 4,520 runs in 145 matches (Average: 50.78)
Chasing the Elite 8,000 Club Away from Home
As the Cardiff match progressed, the premier batsman set his sights on another milestone, needing to extend his innings to 65 runs to become only the eighth cricketer globally to eclipse the 8,000-run mark in all matches played outside his home country. Within Indian cricket history, only two iconic figures, Sachin Tendulkar with 11,450 runs and Sourav Ganguly with 8,111 runs, have previously breached the 8,000-run threshold on foreign soil.
The global leaderboard for comprehensive away and neutral ODI batting aggregates remains highly exclusive:
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 11,450 runs in 299 matches
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 9,550 runs in 317 matches
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 9,510 runs in 262 matches
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan): 9,065 runs in 303 matches
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 8,604 runs in 297 matches
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 8,298 runs in 222 matches
Sourav Ganguly (India): 8,253 runs in 233 matches
Virat Kohli (India): 7,981 runs in 183 matches
Kohli Surpasses Dravid to Claim Indian Run-Scoring Crown in England
In addition to securing the global record, Kohli bounced back from a modest five-run outing in the initial series fixture at Edgbaston to officially become India’s most prolific run-scorer in English conditions across all formats combined.
Needing a mere four runs to overtake current national coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the match, Kohli wasted little time reaching the milestone. He secured the historic run early in the contest by dispatching a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer to the boundary boundary on the fourth ball of the ninth over.
Since making his international debut in the United Kingdom in 2011, Kohli has compiled 2,688 international runs, reaching this specific mark while batting on 46 during the innings, across 75 innings in 59 matches. In contrast, Dravid accumulated 2,645 runs in 56 innings over 46 matches during his stellar career in England extending from 1996 to 2011.
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