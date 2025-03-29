Virat Kohli Scripts History, Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan For This MASSIVE IPL Record Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli set an all-time record during his team's IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The 36-year-old scored 31 runs off 30 deliveries and became the highest all-time run-scorer against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League history. Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 1057 runs in 29 matches against five times champion CSK.

Kohli entered the match with 1053 runs to his name against CSK and needed five runs to go past Dhawan. He took a single off Noor Ahmad's bowling in the fifth over to accomplish the milestone.

Notably, Kohli and Dhawan are the only two batters in IPL history to have scored over 1,000 runs against CSK in the IPL history.

Most Runs Against CSK In IPL

1058 - Virat Kohli

1057 - Shikhar Dhawan

896 - Rohit Sharma

727 - Dinesh Karthik

David Warner - 696

Notably, Kohli is also the all-time highest run scorer of the IPL, with 8063 runs from 253 matches.

RCB Breach Fortress Chepauk, Beat CSK By 50 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a commanding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of the IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

After posting a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8 in 20 overs.

CSK’s defeat to RCB in the "Southern Derby" in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.