Virat Kohli scripts IPL history vs KKR, surpasses Dhoni & Rohit for this record...

In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli scripted a new chapter in the record books during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13, 2026. By taking the field at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium in Raipur, Kohli officially became the most capped player in the history of the tournament.

The Milestone Breakdown

This appearance marked Kohli’s 279th IPL match, allowing him to move past the legendary duo of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Prior to this fixture, the record was a three-way tie:

MS Dhoni: Finished the 2025 season with 278 matches.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma: Reached 278 matches on May 10, 2026.

Virat Kohli: Moved to 279 matches on May 13, 2026.

Beyond the overall appearances, Kohli remains the pioneer of franchise loyalty, being the only player to feature in over 250 matches for a single team. His 279 games for RCB place him significantly ahead of MS Dhoni (248 for CSK) and Rohit Sharma (232 for MI) in terms of single-franchise appearances.

The Race for the Record

The leaderboard is expected to remain fluid throughout the 2026 season. Rohit Sharma is projected to pull level with Kohli again during Mumbai Indians' upcoming game against Punjab Kings on May 14. However, with Mumbai Indians already eliminated from playoff contention, Kohli is favored to finish the season as the sole record holder, as RCB looks set for a deep postseason run.

Conversely, MS Dhoni’s tally has remained stagnant this season. The veteran wicketkeeper is currently sidelined with a persistent calf injury and did not travel with the Chennai Super Kings squad for their match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 15.

RCB dominant win

While the record stole the headlines, the match itself was a high-stakes thriller that saw the defending champions, RCB, move closer to securing a playoff spot.

First Innings: KKR Sets a Strong Total

After a rain delay, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl. KKR recovered from the early loss of skipper Ajinkya Rahane (19) and Finn Allen (18) thanks to a composed 71 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and a steady 32 from Cameron Green. A late-innings flourish from Rinku Singh, who remained unbeaten on 49 off 29 balls, propelled KKR to a competitive 192/4.

Second Innings: The Kohli Masterclass

RCB’s chase was defined by a vintage performance from Virat Kohli. Despite the early departure of Jacob Bethell (15) and a cameo from Devdutt Padikkal (39), Kohli anchored the innings with a majestic, unbeaten 105 off 60 balls*. His century, decorated with 11 fours and three sixes, ensured RCB stayed on track despite a rare failure from skipper Rajat Patidar (11). Jitesh Sharma eventually struck the winning runs on the first ball of the final over to seal a six-wicket victory. With this win, RCB sits comfortably with 16 points from 12 matches, while KKR faces a likely exit from the 2026 title race.