/Virat Kohli set for India return? Star batter eyes England ODI comeback after injury layoff

India batter Virat Kohli is reportedly on track to make his comeback during the upcoming ODI series against England after making encouraging progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
The 37-year-old missed India's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury during the IPL 2026 final. However, recent developments suggest that Kohli could soon be back in national colours, providing a major boost to India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
According to a report by TOI, Kohli has already started his rehabilitation programme and is recovering faster than expected. A source quoted in the report stated that the veteran batter is expected to report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for a fitness assessment and clearance in the coming days.
"Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series," the source said.
The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce India's ODI squad for the England tour shortly. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the selection meeting will take place within the next few days.
India and England are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series from July 14 to July 19, with matches set to be held in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's.
The series is expected to play a key role in India's build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, making Kohli's return an important development for the team management.
Kohli sustained the hamstring injury while batting in the IPL 2026 final. The former India captain played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 off 42 deliveries to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans and secure their second consecutive IPL title.
The injury subsequently ruled him out of the Afghanistan ODI series, where opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was drafted into the squad as his replacement.
While announcing India's squad for the Afghanistan series earlier this month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had indicated that Kohli could be available for the England tour, although he stopped short of providing a definitive timeline.
"It looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar had said.
Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli now features exclusively in ODI cricket for India. His most recent international appearance came against New Zealand earlier this year, where he finished as India's highest run-scorer in the series.
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