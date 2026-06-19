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Virat Kohli set for India return? Star batter eyes England ODI comeback after injury layoff

Virat Kohli is edging closer to an international comeback, with reports suggesting he could return for the upcoming ODI series against England. The star batter is recovering well from a hamstring injury and is expected to undergo final fitness clearance soon.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Virat Kohli set for India return? Star batter eyes England ODI comeback after injury layoff
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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