Virat Kohli Set To Play 300th ODI: Wife Anushka Sharma & Brother Vikas To Join Him In Dubai

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma and elder brother, Vikas Kohli, will arrive in Dubai on Sunday for the India stalwart's 300th ODI match. Virat stands on the verge of adding another feather to his cap. The batting maestro will become just the seventh Indian star to reach the 300 ODI appearance milestone in the final group stage match against the Kiwis on Sunday in Dubai.

Ahead of the highly anticipated contest, sources informed that Anushka and Vikas will be present at the batting maestro's landmark moment.

"Anushka Sharma and Vikas Kohli (Virat Kohli's elder brother) will reach Dubai tomorrow for Virat Kohli's 300th ODI match," sources said.

Virat's dwindling form across all formats was the talk of the town during the build-up to the Champions Trophy. After a diabolical Test tour of Australia, Virat showed glimpses of finding his groove during the three ODIs against England, but it wasn't enough to silence his critics.

After a rustic 22(38) in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Virat's much-awaited resurrection of form finally unravelled in the high-stakes clash against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai.

The atmosphere reverberated with the echoes of his famous T20 World Cup 2022 heist in Melbourne against the Men in Green. With a shot struck clean as a whistle, Virat hit the winning runs, celebrated his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs.

In 299 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 93.41, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 193.

Virat has made a habit of breaking records in his illustrious career. The Indian stalwart is the fastest player ever to reach 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), 13,000 runs (287 innings) and 14,000 runs (299 innings) in ODIs.