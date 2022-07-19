Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make comeback into the national squad after a break of one month from international cricket as he is expected to feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe later in the month of August. This will be the first time that Virat will be playing against Zimbabwe in an ODI series. The last time India's talisman played against Zimbabwe was way back in the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Brilliant run chase and a great series win. pic.twitter.com/Mcu2KSxct6 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 17, 2022

According to the reports by Insidesports, the Indian cricket team selectors want Virat to play the ODI series against Zimbabwe to get back his lost form. It has been almost three years since Virat scored a century in international cricket. Currently, Virat has 70 centuries in all formats of the game and most of it came in the ODI format. So the selectors are giving him a chance to get back to his best ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to be played in Australia.

“Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection,” a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the side as Rohit Sharma could be given rest. India's tour of Zimbabwe will start on August 18. All three ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

India Tour of Zimbabwe Schedule:

August 18: IND vs ZIM 1st ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI at Harare