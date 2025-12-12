Virat Kohli’s upcoming return to domestic one day cricket has created a surge of excitement across Indian cricket fans, with the Delhi and District Cricket Association confirming that both Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi’s provisional squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The announcement instantly dominated cricket searches, boosting interest in the tournament and raising expectations for Delhi’s 2025 to 26 campaign.

Kohli’s Rare Domestic Appearance Sparks Massive Buzz

Kohli has not featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for fifteen years, making his availability one of the biggest storylines of the domestic season. The former India captain last played in the tournament in the 2009 to 10 edition and has not represented Delhi in any List A match since 2013. His surprise return aligns with the BCCI’s revised directive that centrally contracted players must participate in domestic cricket whenever they are fit and free from national duty.

Kohli’s recent ODI form adds even more weight to the story. He remains India’s top ODI run scorer this year with 651 runs in 13 matches, highlighted by three centuries. During the South Africa series he smashed 302 runs in three games, a performance that reminded fans why he remains the backbone of India’s limited overs batting. With Delhi set to face teams like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Odisha, Services, Railways, and Haryana, his experience becomes a major boost.

Rishabh Pant Returns to the Domestic Scene

Pant has also been listed in the provisional squad after spending time with the national ODI team without getting game time. His last ODI appearance came in August 2024, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy now provides an ideal platform for him to showcase form and strengthen his case for a consistent return to the Indian middle order.

Pant’s inclusion adds balance to Delhi’s combination. His aggressive batting style, quick glovework, and leadership skills give Delhi the dynamic presence they have missed in recent seasons. Fans are eager to see him play alongside Kohli, after injury setbacks and rotational breaks limited their joint appearances for India.

Delhi’s Plans for a Revival

Delhi’s domestic performances have dipped in recent seasons across the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The selection committee’s decision to announce a fifty member probables list signals a rebuilding phase. The group includes emerging names like Sujal Singh, Divij Mehra, Yugal Saini, Lakshay Thareja, Manan Bhardwaj, and Hrithik Shokeen.

The DDCA has confirmed that this list contains players who recently featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. With Kohli and Pant joining the group, Delhi now looks significantly stronger on paper and more balanced across departments.

Bigger Crowds and Higher Stakes Expected

Delhi begins its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on December 24 against Andhra Pradesh. What was expected to be a routine domestic fixture has now turned into one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Ticket demand is expected to climb, and broadcasters are preparing for heightened viewership.

Delhi hopes that the star power of Kohli and Pant will fast track a revival after inconsistent seasons. With their experience guiding a young squad, the team enters the tournament with renewed confidence and a realistic chance to make a deep run.