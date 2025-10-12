Virat Kohli Set To Retire from IPL? Shocking RCB Contract Update Raises Eyebrows

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend Virat Kohli, who finally lifted his maiden IPL trophy during the 2025 season, has reportedly chosen not to renew a commercial contract linked to the franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

According to RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Kohli was expected to extend his commercial deal with the franchise before the next season. However, reports suggest he has decided against renewing it, sparking speculation about his long-term future with RCB and his overall participation in the IPL.

ALSO READ - Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach Who Forced Rohit - Virat To Retire, Wants Shubman As Captain In All 3 Formats, Lost BGT + Home Series, 2011 & 2007 Wins' Hero

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Last time before the mega-auction, I got the lead that before the start of the next season of the IPL (that is in 2026), Virat Kohli would have to renew a contract in association with a brand. But the news is, he has not renewed his contract. Now the speculation is that Virat wants the RCB franchise to plan their way ahead without using his face," reported Rohit Juglan.

As of now, neither Kohli nor RCB have issued an official statement regarding the matter. The development, however, has fueled widespread discussions about Kohli’s future in the tournament. The veteran batter, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, has notably maintained a low public profile in recent months.

Juglan also revealed that Kohli had declined the RCB captaincy ahead of the previous mega-auction, instead showing faith in Rajat Patidar.

"Even last year, ahead of the mega-auction, when he was offered captaincy of the RCB side, he did not show interest in it and rather pined for Rajat Patidar and backed him with utter confidence," he added.

While no concrete confirmation has been made, Juglan’s report hints that Kohli might be preparing for a gradual exit from the IPL, potentially signaling the end of an era for RCB’s most iconic player.

"Virat won't act like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I am not criticizing Dhoni; I just mean that, like, MS Dhoni retired from T20 internationals in 2020 and is still continuing with the IPL in 2025 and is expected to play in 2026 as well. Virat Kohli is not likely to continue so long once he retires from One-Days for the national side," said Juglan on his YouTube channel. For now, fans and analysts remain eager to see whether this move is a mere business decision or an early indication of Kohli’s IPL farewell.

A Testament Of Loyalty

His journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a saga of loyalty, brilliance, and unfulfilled dreams turned triumphant. Drafted by RCB in 2008 right after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup victory, Kohli has been the franchise's cornerstone for 18 seasons, the only player to represent a single IPL team throughout his career. Kohli's early IPL years were modest, but by 2010, as vice-captain, he exploded onto the scene. His peak came in 2016, when he captained RCB to the final, amassing a record 973 runs, including four centuries ; the most in a single season. That year, he clinched the Orange Cap, a feat he repeated in 2024. Under his full-time leadership from 2013 to 2021, RCB won 66 of 140 matches, blending flair with his no-nonsense approach.

Kohli's RCB stats are legendary: over 8,661 runs, eight centuries, and 63 fifties, making him the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer. Yet, RCB's elusive trophy haunted fans and Kohli alike. Nicknamed "King Kohli," he embodied the red-and-gold army's passion, turning Chinnaswamy Stadium into a fortress of fervor. His fitness revolution, aggressive celebrations, and off-field ventures like the Virat Kohli Foundation underscore his holistic impact.

In 2025, after retiring from Test cricket in May ending with 9,230 runs at 46.85 he led RCB to their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings in the final. This victory, which Kohli called one of his career's pinnacles, silenced critics and cemented his legacy as RCB's eternal icon.