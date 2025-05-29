Virat Kohli Set To Surpass David Warner’s ‘THIS’ IPL Record vs PBKS In Qualifier 1 Showdown

Virat Kohli is on the brink of yet another IPL milestone as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. The RCB stalwart needs just 31 runs to surpass David Warner's record of 1,134 runs and become the highest run-scorer against PBKS in IPL history. Kohli currently has 1,104 runs in 34 matches against Punjab, including one century and six half-centuries, averaging 36.80. In comparison, Warner achieved his tally in just 26 matches with an impressive average of 49.30, including 13 fifties.

Most runs against the Punjab Kings in IPL

1134 - David Warner (DC/SRH), in 26 innings

1104 - Virat Kohli (RCB), in 34 innings

894 - Shikhar Dhawan (Deccan/DC/SRH/MI), in 26 innings

872 - Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan), 31 innings

831 - Faf du Plessis (CSK/DC/RPS/RCB), in 18 innings

Kohli's form in the ongoing season has been exceptional. He has already amassed 602 runs, including eight fifties, and has played a pivotal role in RCB’s turnaround after a shaky start. His unbeaten 74 in an earlier clash against PBKS this season highlights his comfort against their bowling attack and adds to the anticipation surrounding this milestone.

Match Preview: PBKS vs RCB – IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

The much-awaited Qualifier 1 will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Both teams have built strong momentum heading into the knockout phase. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, comes in with a six-match winning streak and appears settled across departments. The return of Josh Hazlewood bolsters their bowling attack, while Phil Salt, Patidar, and Livingstone offer power through the middle.

PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, have looked tactically sound with a deep batting unit including Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, and Marcus Stoinis. Their bowling unit is strengthened by the return of Yuzvendra Chahal, who could play a key role against RCB’s right-heavy batting lineup.

With a place in the IPL 2025 final at stake, both sides are expected to bring their best, but much of the spotlight will be on Kohli, whether he can script yet another chapter in IPL history by eclipsing Warner and guiding RCB to victory.