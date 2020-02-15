Virat Kohli shares adorable picture with wife Anushka Sharma ahead of 1st New Zealand Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The amazingly good-looking couple has given major couple goals to everyone before their wedding and even after that.

Kohli and Anushka never shy away from expressing their love for each other and they have proved the same time and again.

On Saturday, the swashbuckling Indian batsman once again took to social media to shower his love on the queen of his life.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli shared an adorable picture of him and Anushka from New Zealand and captioned it with a heart-eyes emoji.

In the picture, Kohli and Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench and giving a side hug to each other as they struck a pose for a selfie.

On the work front, Kohli is all set to lead the Indian team in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning February 21. He has recently also guided India to a five-match T20I series sweep of the Black Caps before also captaining the team during their disappointing three-match ODI series against the hosts.

Anushka, on the other hand, has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.