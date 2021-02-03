'Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements': Virat Kohli shares his thoughts on farmer protests

India skipper, who is preparing with the team for the upcoming four-match Test series in Chennai, on Tuesday urged the citizens to remain united in the testing times. Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing farmer protests, the 32-year-old cricketer said that he is sure than an amicable solution will be found between the farmers and the government.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted.

A day after Rihanna extended her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in New Delhi, several sportstars took to Twitter stating that India can handle its internal problems and come up with an "amicable" solution.

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday also took to the micro-blogging platform and said that that the "sovereignty" of India cannot be compromised. Tendulkar's former teammate Anil Kumble and current India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed similar feelings and urged the nation to stand united at this testing hour.