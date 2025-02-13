Virat Kohli Shares Laugh With New RCB Recruit Liam Livingstone During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Ahead Of IPL 2025 - Watch

The cricketing world got a delightful moment during the third ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Amid the high-intensity battle, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and England’s explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone shared a light-hearted exchange that had fans in splits. The banter revolved around a DRS reprieve that went in Kohli’s favor, leaving the England camp visibly frustrated. However, Livingstone, set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2025, took the moment in stride and playfully teased Kohli, leading to a hilarious on-field interaction.

The DRS Drama: Kohli’s Lucky Escape

In the 15th over of India’s innings, Adil Rashid sent in a sharp delivery that caught Kohli on the back foot. The England players immediately went up in appeal for LBW, convinced they had their man. However, the on-field umpire remained unmoved, prompting England to take the Decision Review System (DRS) route.

The review revealed that the ball had pitched marginally outside the leg stump, negating any chance of an out decision despite clear evidence that it would have gone on to hit the stumps. As the giant screen flashed “Not Out,” Kohli, with a relieved smile, resumed his innings. That’s when Livingstone decided to poke fun at the Indian batter, humorously mimicking a celebratory appeal. In response, Kohli playfully shoved him, and both players burst into laughter, much to the amusement of fans and commentators.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with cricket lovers appreciating the sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two players. Fans of RCB and IPL 2025 were particularly thrilled to see the bonding between Kohli and Livingstone, knowing they would soon be donning the same jersey in the upcoming season.

India’s Dominant Display: Gill’s Century Seals the Series

While the lighthearted banter was a highlight, the match itself was a one-sided affair, with India outclassing England by 142 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Leading from the front, young opener Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant century (112 off 102 balls), ensuring India posted a daunting total of 356 all out in 50 overs. Contributions from Shreyas Iyer (78), Virat Kohli (52), and KL Rahul (40) provided further solidity to the innings.

For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/64, while Mark Wood chipped in with 2/45. However, the rest of the England bowling attack failed to make a significant impact.

England Falters in the Chase

Chasing a mammoth target of 357, England began well, thanks to an aggressive 60-run opening stand between Philip Salt and Ben Duckett in just over six overs. However, their momentum was short-lived as India’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel all picked up two wickets each, dismantling England’s batting lineup and restricting them to 214 all out in 38.3 overs.

A Boost Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

This dominant series win serves as a massive confidence booster for Rohit Sharma and his men, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner. The team looks well-balanced, and with players like Gill, Kohli, and Iyer in sublime form, India will enter the global tournament as one of the favorites.

IPL 2025: Kohli and Livingstone’s RCB Connection

Beyond international cricket, fans are excited to see Kohli and Livingstone join forces for RCB in IPL 2025. The franchise acquired Livingstone for a whopping INR 8.75 crore in the auction, expecting him to add firepower to their middle order. Given their on-field chemistry during the India vs England series, RCB fans can hope for some electrifying performances when the IPL 2025 season kicks off.