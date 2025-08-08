Virat Kohli Shares Practice Session Photo After Grey-Beard Photo Sparks Retirement Speculation

In a moment that sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, a recent photograph of Virat Kohli with visible grey streaks in his beard sparked intense fan speculation about his future in international cricket. While the image from London showed Kohli in a relaxed, casual appearance, many fans began to worry that the former Indian captain might be inching toward retirement, especially from One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli clicked with Shash Kiran in London. __ pic.twitter.com/ft6mpylxsD August 8, 2025

However, Kohli was quick to silence the buzz with action rather than words. Shortly after the photo went viral, the 35-year-old shared an image of himself resuming indoor cricket practice in London. Seen alongside Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin, Kohli appeared focused and determined, indicating that he is already working towards a strong comeback.

Kohli’s Response to Beard Controversy

Kohli’s image stirred concern not only because of the visible greying but also because of his past comments. In a lighter moment earlier this year, he had jokingly admitted that when he has to dye his beard every four days, it might be time to "relax" from cricket. That quote resurfaced on social media, adding fuel to the speculation.

But the practice session now suggests otherwise. Kohli’s fans can rest assured that their cricket icon is not backing down yet. Instead, he’s ramping up preparation ahead of India’s important international fixtures later this year.

Expected Return in October 2025

According to reports, Kohli is expected to return to the Indian team in October 2025, during India’s One-Day International series against Australia. Alongside Rohit Sharma, who is also slated to return, the series could mark the reunion of two of India’s modern-day greats, just in time for the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli hasn’t featured for India since the T20 World Cup 2024, where India exited earlier than expected. His absence from recent tours was attributed to personal and physical workload management.