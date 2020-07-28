Virat Kohli shares throwback picture of him climbing a tree, Irfan Pathan reacts

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been making the most of this forced break from the game like other cricketers due to cotonavirus, has walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of him climbing a tree.

The 31-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of him sitting on the branch of a tree.

Along with the picture, Kohli wrote, "Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill."

Soon after Kohli shared the picture, the cricket fans started flooding the post with some heart-warming comments.

However, what caught the attention was the reply of former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Taking a cheeky dig at Kohli, Pathan wrote, "Trying to watch the game buddy;)?."

Recently, Kohli also posted a selfie of himself enjoying 'coffee on a rainy day'.

Kohli will return to action after a gap of more than six months when he will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the lucrative T20 league indefinitely due to coronavirus.

However, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had last week confirmed that the league will take place in the UAE from September 19, with the final taking place on November 8.