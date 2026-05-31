Virat Kohli stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru win second IPL title, defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

In a fitting climax to an unforgettable 2026 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their IPL crown in style, defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

Defending champions RCB, buoyed by a sensational unbeaten knock from Virat Kohli (75 off 42) chased down Gujarat Titans' total of 155/8 with ease, securing their second successive title.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s seamers produced a disciplined performance to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs despite Washington Sundar hitting a fighting unbeaten half‑century for the hosts.

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Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early to remove Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan inside the Powerplay, while Rasikh Salam Dar delivered his best spell of the season to pick 3-27.

Amidst the collapse, Sundar stood tall for GT. He survived an early scare when a catch of him taken by Jordan Cox was ruled to be grounded, and Sundar went on to anchor the innings with a composed fifty laced with five boundaries to take GT past 150-mark, which was not enough in the end.

More to follow...