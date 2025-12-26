Virat Kohli Stars With Fluent 77 As Delhi Take Charge Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Watch

Virat Kohli once again reminded everyone why he remains the heartbeat of Indian batting, producing a high-impact 77 off 61 balls against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. Walking in early after Delhi lost Priyansh Arya in the second over, Kohli seized control instantly, transforming early uncertainty into momentum with authority and intent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Fast Start That Shifted the Game’s Rhythm

Kohli began his innings with a flurry of crisp boundaries, piercing the off side and driving on the up with trademark precision. Gujarat’s new-ball bowlers struggled to contain him as he raced into the 30s inside 16 deliveries, striking at a rate well above 190. The powerplay belonged to Kohli, with Delhi posting 58 runs in the first ten overs despite wickets falling around him.

His half-century came in just 29 balls, a statement knock built on timing rather than brute force. The Bengaluru surface offered decent bounce, and Kohli judged it early, playing late and punishing anything marginally loose. It was vintage Kohli, calculated aggression backed by supreme control.

Holding Firm as Wickets Tumbled

While Kohli flourished, Delhi found little support at the other end. Arpit Rana struggled to rotate strike, Nitish Rana failed to settle, and Gujarat sensed an opening through disciplined bowling. Vishal Jayswal emerged as the standout for Gujarat, striking thrice and applying the brakes during the middle overs.

Recognizing the situation, Kohli shifted gears. From an explosive starter, he morphed into the innings anchor Delhi desperately needed. His strike rotation improved, boundaries came at key moments, and partnerships were stitched together just enough to keep Delhi steady at 108 for 4 in 21.5 overs.

Gujarat’s Bowling Plans and Kohli’s Response

Gujarat’s strategy revolved around cutting Kohli’s scoring zones, especially through the middle overs. Jayswal bowled flatter, attacked the stumps, and forced Kohli to manufacture shots. Chintan Gaja complemented him by keeping a tight channel, ensuring Delhi never fully broke free.

Eventually, Kohli fell for 77, stumped while looking to accelerate. It was a dismissal born out of responsibility rather than recklessness. His innings featured 13 fours and a six, underlining how dominant he had been without overreaching.

Why This Knock Matters for Delhi

Delhi’s score of 145 for 4 after 28.5 overs was built almost entirely around Kohli’s composure and clarity. Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni were still at the crease, but it was Kohli’s knock that gave Delhi a foundation to aim for a competitive total. In a tournament where intent often overshadows innings-building, Kohli’s adaptability stood out.

Coming on the back of a century against Andhra, this knock confirmed Kohli’s red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. More importantly, it showcased his evolving role in domestic cricket as both aggressor and stabilizer, depending on match conditions.