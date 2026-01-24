Virat Kohli still not finished? Why post-35 phase may be best of his career - Check records, legacy of run machine in modern era

In elite sport, age is often used as a convenient yardstick to question greatness. Once an athlete crosses 35, the narrative usually shifts from dominance to decline. For Virat Kohli, however, the post-35 phase has unfolded in a way that defies every stereotype. Instead of slowing down, Kohli has reinforced his legacy with numbers, silverware and performances that underline one simple truth: he is still ruling world cricket.

World Cups and ICC Events: Kohli’s Favourite Stage

Kohli’s dominance after turning 35 has been most visible on cricket’s biggest platforms. The 2023 ODI World Cup saw him register the most runs ever in a single edition of the tournament, a feat built on consistency and composure rather than reckless aggression. His century in the World Cup semi-final was a reminder of his unmatched ability to deliver under pressure.

Across ICC tournaments, Kohli amassed 983 runs at an average of 81.91, including four centuries, and collected five Player of the Match awards along with a Player of the Tournament honour. These are not just impressive numbers; they are indicators of dominance in high-stakes cricket, where margins are thin, and pressure is unforgiving.

Bilateral Brilliance and Ranking Supremacy

Away from global tournaments, Kohli has continued to assert his authority in bilateral series. He stitched together five consecutive 50-plus scores in recent ODIs, reaffirming his unmatched consistency. More significantly, he reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, proving that age has not eroded either his skill or hunger. Kohli also extended his record for the most centuries in ODI cricket (54), further distancing himself from contemporaries and redefining longevity at the top level.

Franchise Glory: Ending RCB’s Long Wait

Kohli’s impact hasn’t been limited to international cricket. In the IPL 2025, he emerged as the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing a central role in the franchise finally lifting the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait. For a player long associated with near-misses at RCB, this triumph carried emotional weight and symbolic significance. It showcased Kohli not just as a run-machine, but as a leader and influence capable of driving a team to ultimate success even in the twilight phase of his career.

Finals, Pressure and Big-Match Temperament

Perhaps the strongest argument against the “finished after 35” narrative lies in Kohli’s performances in finals and knockout games. From being named Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final to delivering decisive knocks against top rivals like Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand, Kohli has consistently thrived when the stakes are highest.

This ability to elevate his game in decisive moments is what separates great players from generational legends.

What makes Kohli’s post-35 success remarkable is not just the volume of runs, but the evolution behind them. His game has matured, with fewer risks, sharper shot selection, and greater situational awareness. Kohli has adapted to modern demands while preserving his trademark intensity and fitness levels, allowing him to remain competitive against younger, faster opposition.

Instead of chasing milestones, he has focused on impact. Instead of fighting age, he has embraced experience.

Legacy Still in Motion

Virat Kohli’s journey after 35 is not a farewell tour; it is a masterclass in reinvention. World Cup records, ICC awards, franchise triumphs and ranking dominance all point to a player who is far from done. So when asked, “Is Virat Kohli finished after 35?” the answer lies clearly in the numbers and moments he continues to create. His legacy isn’t fading; it’s still being written, and remarkably, he remains at the very top of the game.