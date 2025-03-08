Champions Trophy Final: Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli suffered a minor injury during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai, as per a report by Pakistan’s Geo News. The Indian star was struck on his knee while facing a fast bowler in the nets, leading to an immediate halt in the session. Team physiotherapists quickly attended to Kohli, applying a spray and wrapping the affected area.

Will Virat Kohli Play In The Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Despite feeling slight pain, Kohli remained on the field and observed the rest of the training session, suggesting the injury is not serious. The Indian coaching staff also confirmed that the issue was minor and that Kohli is expected to be fit for the all-important final.

India vs New Zealand: The Final Clash

India and New Zealand will battle for the Champions Trophy title on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their matches at this venue, while New Zealand's only loss came against India in the group stage.

Kohli’s Impact in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli has been instrumental in India’s journey to the final, playing match-winning knocks against Pakistan and Australia. His unbeaten 100 and crucial 84 in those games rescued India from difficult situations, reaffirming his reputation as a chase master.

Virat Kohli Closing in on another record

On the slow and turning Dubai pitch, Kohli has been India’s top scorer, amassing 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14. He is just 10 runs shy of overtaking Ben Duckett (227) as the tournament's leading run-scorer. Additionally, Kohli is closing in on Chris Gayle’s record in overall Champions Trophy history, with 746 runs compared to Gayle’s 791.

As the final approaches, all eyes will be on Kohli, hoping he overcomes his minor injury and delivers yet another match-winning performance.