NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest ODI Run-Getter

Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli has etched his name further into the annals of cricket history by surpassing Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest ODI Run-GetterImage Credit:- X

Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli has etched his name further into the annals of cricket history by surpassing Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli achieved this remarkable feat during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025.

Milestone Achievement

In the third ODI, Kohli crossed the 54-run mark, bringing his total to 14,235 runs from 305 matches, surpassing Sangakkara's tally of 14,234 runs from 380 innings. This achievement places Kohli only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the list with 18,426 runs in 463 matches. Kohli's remarkable consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been key factors in his ascent to this position. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

MORE TO FOLLOW.....

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

