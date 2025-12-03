Virat Kohli Receives Good News During 2nd ODI Vs South Africa, Know Here

Virat Kohli has climbed above India captain Shubman Gill in the latest ICC ODI rankings after producing a masterclass in the Ranchi ODI against South Africa. His return to fifty over cricket could not have been more impactful, and his performance has now added a fresh twist to the top bracket of the ODI batting standings. Rohit Sharma, who contributed a confident 57 in the first game of the series, continues to sit firmly at the top of the rankings and has widened his advantage over New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell.

Kohli’s knock in Ranchi was a reminder of his enduring class and consistency. The former India captain struck a superb 135 from 120 balls, anchoring the innings and ensuring India reached a formidable total of 349 in their full quota of overs. His 136 run partnership with Rohit Sharma set the tone for India’s innings and helped the hosts build early momentum. The innings played a decisive role in India’s eventual 17 run victory.

ODI Chart

With his latest effort, the 37 year old has risen to fourth place in the ODI batting chart, accumulating 751 rating points. This push allowed him to surpass Shubman Gill, who has 738 points. Kohli now stands just 32 points behind Rohit, who leads the table with 783 points. It has been four years since Kohli last occupied the number one ranking in 2021, and with more matches left in the South Africa series, he has an opportunity to move even closer.

Gill, meanwhile, is not part of the current ODI squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a neck injury he sustained during the Test series last month. His absence has kept him static in the rankings, leaving the door open for competitors. Behind Rohit and Kohli sit Mitchell with 766 rating points and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran with 764, both maintaining pressure in the tightly contested top five.

Kuldeep climbs to sixth place in ODI bowling rankings

The Ranchi ODI also brought good news for India’s bowling contingent, especially left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. His performance in the match was both timely and impactful, turning the tide with crucial breakthroughs. Kuldeep picked up four wickets in a high scoring game, removing Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen at pivotal stages and stifling South Africa’s attempts to chase down the target.

With this effort, Kuldeep has surged to sixth place in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, now holding 641 rating points. His jump ahead of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner makes him the highest ranked Indian bowler in the ODI format at present. Kuldeep’s rise is a reflection of his consistency in 2025 and his ability to influence matches even on batting friendly surfaces.

Indian players dominate T20I rankings as well

In the T20I format, India continues to enjoy strong representation at the top. Abhishek Sharma remains the top ranked batter with an impressive tally of 920 rating points, far ahead of England’s Phil Salt. His explosive performances across series in 2024 and 2025 have cemented his position as one of the most dangerous batters in the format.

On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy also maintains a commanding presence. With 780 rating points, he holds a healthy lead over Jacob Duffy. Both Chakravarthy and Abhishek have been instrumental in India’s recent T20I success and continue to shape the global rankings with consistent displays.

Another Hundred Loading

India are cruising at 173/2 in 26.5 overs in the second ODI in Raipur after South Africa opted to bowl first. The innings has been anchored beautifully by Virat Kohli, who looks in sublime touch once again. Kohli is batting on 57 off 55 balls, striking at 103.64 with four boundaries and a six, setting himself up perfectly for yet another ODI hundred. With the pitch easing out and India’s top order laying a solid platform, all eyes are on Kohli as he gears up to convert this strong start into a big one. Another classic Kohli century seems on its way.