Virat Kohli 'thrilled' to see Royal Challengers Bangalore's new logo ahead of IPL 2020

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchise skipper Virat Kohli on Friday reacted to the same by saying that he is thrilled to see the embodiment of bold pride and challenger spirit in it.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old Indian skipper retweeted the video of the new logo shared by the RCB earlier in the day and took a dig over the people who were trolling the Bengaluru-based franchise for the logo.

"LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can't wait for #IPL2020 (sic.)" he wrote.

LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB https://t.co/n8c24JqbAl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2020

Earlier on Friday, RCB unveiled their new logo two days after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold," the RCB official Twitter handle wrote along with the video of their new logo.

The franchise also shared a separate picture of the new logo which features a lion and captioned the post as, "embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage."

The development came after the RCB removed profile pictures from their official Twitter handle and Facebook account besides also deleting all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account on Wednesday.

Earlier, there were speculations that the RCB's move came as they are likely to replace the word ‘Bangalore’ with ‘Bengaluru’ ahead of the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which is slated to take place from March 29. However, the franchise owners had not made any official statement regarding the same.

Kohli, on the other hand, is currently looking to lead the Indian team in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning February 21.