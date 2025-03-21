Virat Kohli To Break THIS Record During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener

India’s stalwart batter Virat Kohli is standing on the edge of breaking yet another record when he will be playing the first game of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kohli can become the third batter to score 1000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The likes of David Warner and Rohit Sharma are also on the list who have scored more than 1000 runs while playing in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB will be facing the KKR in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers in the history of the IPL. While playing for RCB, he has collected over 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. The former RCB skipper is also the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL, making 8004 runs from 252 matches.

Batters With Most Runs Against KKR In IPL

David Warner - 1093 runs from 28 matches

Rohit Sharma - 1070 runs from 34 matches

Suresh Raina - 966 runs from 28 matches

Virat Kohli - 962 runs from 35 matches

Virat Kohli has already reached Kolkata to take part in the opening game of the IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders. While taking part in the practice session, Kohli smashed four sixes against the likes of Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazelwood. RCB has appointed Rajat Patidar as their new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025.

RCB Full Squad, IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.