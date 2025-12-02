Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years; Check His Centuries, Runs And More

Star India batter Virat Kohli is set to play for Delhi in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Tuesday, December 2.

The move from Kohli has come amid BCCI making it mandatory for contracted cricketers to feature in domestic cricket. Having quit T20Is last year and Tests this year, the 37-year-old Kohli currently plays only one format in international cricket.

Virat, who scored a century in the first ODI of India’s ongoing three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30, is now set to represent Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 24 in Ahmedabad.

"He will definitely play a few games, but not sure about the entire tournament. It will depend upon his India matches too," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told ESPNcricinfo.

Delhi has been placed in Group D alongside Andhra, Railways, Haryana, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Services and Odisha for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

They will play five league matches in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and the other two at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli's home ground for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).



When Did Virat Kohli Last Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Virat Kohli's last appearance in 50-over cricket for Delhi came in September 2013, in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy which had India Blue and India Red as the other two teams. On the other hand, the last time Kohli played the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in the 2009-10 season. He captained Delhi in both tournaments.

Overall, Kohli has played 13 matches for Delhi in the competition between 2008 and 2010, scoring 819 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 106.08. His record includes four centuries and three fifties, with a highest score of 124.

Kohli's availability will be a big boost for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the team can now plan their campaign with one of India’s most experienced players in the squad.

His presence strengthens a team that has been looking to rebuild its white-ball structure and improve consistency in domestic tournaments. His inclusion provides both stability in the batting order and leadership experience for a young group.