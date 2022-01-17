Virat Kohli told teammates about leaving Test captaincy a day before tweeting: Jasprit Bumrah makes BIG revelation

Team India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is the vice-captain in the ODI series against South Africa, on Monday (January 17) revealed that a day before announcing it officially on Twitter, Virat Kohli had informed the team in a meeting after the Cape Town Test about his decision of leaving the captaincy.

"We have been very close as a team unit. He told us in a meeting that he will be stepping down from the Test captaincy. He informed us of this as a team and we respect his decision and value his leadership a lot.

"We congratulated him as a team for his contribution to the Test team as a leader and wished him all the best. This was the conversation we had with him," said Bumrah in the virtual press conference.

Bumrah further said that former skipper Kohli will always be a leader in the group.

His comments come after Kohli announced on Saturday that he will step down from the Test captaincy with immediate effect. The upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting from Wednesday in Paarl, will be his first white-ball series as a player.

"See, I am not here to give a judgement about his decision. But yes, it's a personal decision and we respect his decision. He knows how his body is reacting and what frame of mind he is in. We respect that and it's been an immense pleasure to play under his leadership as I made my Test debut. As I have spoken before, he brings a lot of energy to the side. He will always be a leader in the group and his contribution has been immense and will be immense going further as well," added Bumrah.

Kohli on Saturday (January 15) announced his decision on Twitter to leave Test captaincy.

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," the batter said.

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.