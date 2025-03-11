Amidst the electrifying celebrations following India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win, a heartfelt moment involving Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s mother won hearts.

The Rohit Sharma-led India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final to win the title. As the Indian players basked in the glory of their historic victory, Kohli took a moment to meet his long-time teammate Mohammed Shami's mother.

In a touching gesture, Kohli touched her feet and sought blessings. The moment resonated with fans, who are praising Kohli for upholding traditional values.

The beautiful moment was captured on camera and the video quickly went viral on social media. Later, Kohli posed for a picture with Shami and his mother.

Virat Kohli Lauds His Teammates After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Star India batter Virat Kohli praised his teammates for all stepping up at various points in their successful ICC Champions Trophy 2025 mission.

In the Final, it was Rohit Sharma that led the way with the bat. In the semi-final, it was Virat Kohli with the bat and Mohammed Shami with the ball, among others.

India won five straight games to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 and in each of those contests, a handful of their star players shone bright. Those contributions led to another title-yielding run in a major ICC event.

"I think to win titles, which has been missing in the past, the whole team must step up in different games. If you look at this tournament, over the course of five matches, everyone has put their hand up somewhere or another," Kohli said after India's memorable final win against New Zealand.

“These are the things, after playing for so long, you look forward to. Being in situations where you are put under pressure, and you walk in, and you put your hand up," he added.

After Rohit took full advantage of the new ball, it was Shreyas Iyer that came in and played a commanding helping hand, as India went about surging towards the Black Caps' total of 251.

Shreyas scored a clutch 48 through the middle overs, where runs had proven infamously hard to come by on the Dubai surface, which was enough to set up KL Rahul for finishing duties, with one over to spare.

"That is why we ended up winning this tournament. People have made such impactful knocks and produced such impactful spells, and it is only a collective effort that can win you a title. I am just so happy we were able to play as a unit and really enjoy ourselves," Kohli said.

"We have had such an amazing time as a team. It has been an amazing tournament for us," he added.