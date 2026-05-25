Virat Kohli-Travis Head spat takes ugly turn; Jessica Head reveals family received abusive messages, says 'It feels like a repeat of the World Cup...'

The heated on-field exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during the IPL 2026 league-stage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked widespread discussion among fans.

Travis Head's wife, Jessica Head, has revealed that she, along with close friends and family members, became targets of abusive messages on social media following the high-profile encounter.

Speaking to Australian media, Jessica said the online backlash escalated shortly after the match, with trolls directing hateful messages not only at the Australian batter but also at people close to the family. "It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica said.

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She added that her social media accounts were flooded with messages, while friends and relatives were also subjected to harassment online. "I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family," she said.

'This isn't the first time'

According to Jessica, similar incidents occurred after Australia's major victories against India in recent years, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, and the 2024 Boxing Day Test.

She revealed that previous waves of online abuse even included disturbing messages directed at the couple's young daughter, highlighting the darker side of social media engagement surrounding major sporting rivalries.

Jessica urged fans across all sports to maintain perspective and remember that athletes and their families are real people dealing with the consequences of online behaviour.

"I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another," she said.

"Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness, and support for one another."

How the Kohli-Head drama unfolded

The controversy erupted during RCB's run chase against SRH. During Kohli's innings, Head was involved in an exchange of words with the former India captain, prompting a response from the star batter.

Kohli responded in his trademark fashion, gesturing towards Head and jokingly suggesting that he come on and bowl despite being listed as an Impact player. After Kohli was dismissed for 15 runs, Head appeared to continue the exchange, saying, 'Mate, you got out before I even came on to bowl,' as the former RCB captain walked back to the pavilion. The interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with clips of the incident going viral.

The spotlight intensified after the match when a video surfaced showing Head extending his hand during the customary post-match greetings. Kohli appeared to walk past without acknowledging the gesture, triggering further debate among fans online.