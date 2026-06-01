Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heartwarming interaction after IPL 2026 final goes viral | Watch video

Rajasthan Royals teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history to win the Orange Cap after finishing IPL 2026 as the tournament's highest run-scorer. While his record-breaking season grabbed headlines, one of his most memorable moments came after the final when he shared a special interaction with Virat Kohli.

Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cameras captured a heartwarming exchange between the two. As RCB celebrated their title triumph, the 15-year-old approached Kohli with folded hands. The former India captain responded with a warm hug, creating a touching moment between one of Indian cricket's biggest stars and one of its brightest young talents.

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King Kohli meets young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RCB's historic IPL triumph.



Two generations of Indian cricket, one memorable moment. pic.twitter.com/8pt15qVM0K — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) June 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dream IPL season

While Rajasthan Royals fell short of lifting the trophy, Sooryavanshi emerged as the breakout star of IPL 2026. The left-handed batter amassed 776 runs at a stunning strike rate of 237.31 and swept several major individual honours.

The teenager won the Orange Cap, Emerging Player of the Season award, Super Striker award and the Most Valuable Player honour after producing one of the most dominant batting campaigns in IPL history.

His fearless approach against some of the world's leading bowlers sparked discussions about his future with the Indian team and whether he could eventually become a multi-format star.

'I Want to play Test cricket'

Despite earning recognition for his explosive six-hitting ability, Sooryavanshi made it clear that his long-term ambition extends beyond T20 cricket.

Speaking after the season, the youngster revealed that he has been working extensively on his red-ball game and hopes to showcase that side of his batting in future assignments.

"I want to play Test cricket, obviously, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format," Sooryavanshi said.

The teenager added that while fans associate him with aggressive strokeplay, he is keen to continue developing all aspects of his game.

Sachin Tendulkar's backing

Sooryavanshi's comments came shortly after Sachin Tendulkar publicly backed him as a future Test cricketer. The batting legend advised the youngster to stay true to his natural game while learning to adapt to the different challenges presented by red-ball cricket.