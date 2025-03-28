Virat Kohli vs CSK: 5 Massive IPL 2025 Records RCB Star Can Shatter At Chepauk

The highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 is set to take place at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on March 28. This encounter promises high-voltage action as two of the league's most popular teams go head-to-head. With RCB and CSK both registering wins in their respective opening games, fans can expect a thrilling contest. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two stalwarts of the game and the biggest crowd-pullers in IPL history. Kohli, who started IPL 2025 with a blistering fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to break multiple records against CSK. Here’s a look at five major milestones he can achieve in this marquee battle.

1. 13,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli is just 55 runs away from reaching the monumental milestone of 13,000 T20 runs. If he achieves this, he will become the first Indian and only the fifth cricketer globally to reach this feat. The elite club includes:

Chris Gayle – 14,562 runs

Alex Hales – 13,610 runs

Kieron Pollard – 13,537 runs

Shoaib Malik – 13,535 runs

Virat Kohli – 12,945 runs (400 matches)

2. Most Runs Against CSK in IPL History

Kohli is just five runs away from surpassing Shikhar Dhawan as the all-time highest run-getter against CSK in IPL history. The current standings are:

Shikhar Dhawan – 1,057 runs (29 innings)

Virat Kohli – 1,053 runs (32 innings)

A solid knock from Kohli at Chepauk will etch his name at the top of this prestigious list.

3. 5,000 Runs in T20s as an Opener

Kohli needs 38 more runs to complete 5,000 T20 runs as an opener. Achieving this milestone will place him among the most successful openers in T20 history. The current leaderboard is:

Chris Gayle – 13,469 runs

Alex Hales – 12,857 runs

David Warner – 11,712 runs

Aaron Finch – 9,697 runs

Quinton de Kock – 9,684 runs

4. 1,000 Fours in T20 Cricket in Asia

Kohli is just nine boundaries away from completing 1,000 fours in T20s played in Asia. In RCB’s season opener against KKR, he smashed four boundaries, bringing his tally to 991 fours. A strong performance against CSK could see him enter this exclusive club.

5. 150 Catches in T20 Cricket in Asia

Kohli is currently four catches away from achieving 150 catches in T20s played in Asia. While this record is harder to achieve in a single match, it remains a milestone that the RCB star could reach in the coming games.

Virat Kohli’s IPL Record Against CSK

Kohli has been a dominant force against CSK in IPL history. In 33 matches, he has amassed 1,053 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 124.96, including nine half-centuries. His ability to deliver match-winning performances will be crucial for RCB as they aim to improve their poor record at Chepauk, where they have won just five out of 14 games played at the venue.

RCB’s Strong Start to IPL 2025

RCB began their campaign with an emphatic win over Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR posted 174/8, but RCB chased the target comfortably, losing just three wickets. Kohli’s unbeaten 59 off 36 balls was instrumental in the victory, alongside key contributions from Phil Salt (36 off 31) and Rajat Patidar (34 off 16).

Challenges for RCB at Chepauk

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has warned that RCB will face a stern test at Chepauk. Speaking on JioCinema, he highlighted the challenge posed by CSK’s potent spin attack.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. Their entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI – Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, and Moeen Ali. They are going to be a real handful on that surface," Watson stated.